Airbnb Revenue Beats Revenue Expectations for First Quarter

But Airbnb bookings fall more than forecast for latest reporting period.

Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report first-quarter revenue beat expectations after the bell Thursday, but its loss for the period came in wider than analyst forecasts.

The vacation rental company reported that revenue totaled $886.94 million for the quarter, up 5% from $841.83 million last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $720.8 million for the latest quarter.

Airbnb posted a loss of $1.17 billion, or $1.95 a share, in the latest quarter, widening from $340.6 million, or $1.30 a share a year ago. The analyst consensus called for a loss of $1.17 a share in the latest quarter.

Gross bookings slid to $6.77 billion from $10.29 billion. Analysts forecast $7.87 billion for the latest quarter.

Airbnb stock recently rose $3.65, or 2.7%, to $139.40 in after-hours trading. The stock dropped 3.2% in the regular session, ahead of the financial report. Airbnb has fallen more than 20% in the last month amid valuation concerns.

“With the rollout of vaccines and the easing of some travel restrictions, our business significantly improved in Q1 2021 compared with the same period a year ago,” the company said, in a statement.

“People’s desire to travel, combined with our tightly managed expenses, drove a return to positive topline growth with materially improved adjusted EBITDA.” That metric totaled negative $59 million, shrinking from negative $334 million a year earlier.

Prior to the earnings report, Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek put fair value for the stock at $75. “While COVID-19 has materially affected near-term travel demand, we think Airbnb exhibits solid financial health to withstand these headwinds,” he wrote in March.