TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Airbnb Is Said Set to Release Financials Next Week

Apartment-sharing company Airbnb plans to unveil its financials on Nov. 12, ahead of its IPO, media reports say.
Author:
Publish date:

Apartment-sharing company Airbnb plans to unveil its financials on Nov. 12, ahead of the company's initial public offering, according to multiple reports. 

The 12-year-old San Francisco company will open up its financials and show its listing documents for the first time next week, as it looks to draw investors ahead of its pending IPO.

Airbnb is looking to raise as much as $3 billion in an IPO before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported, although the timing of the offering could change. 

Back in April, Airbnb raised $2 billion in debt from investors, bringing its estimated valuation to $18 billion. That was a drop from its 2017 fundraising round, which gave the startup a valuation of $31 billion. 

Reports in September said Airbnb rejected a merger approach from hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman and his Pershing Square Tontine special purpose acquisition company.

The travel marketplace had been expected to go public sometime this year, but the damage from covid-19 to the travel industry reportedly delayed those plans.

Chief Executive Brian Chesky said in a statement in May that the company expected its total revenue to drop by more than half in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In response, Airbnb laid off 25% of its roughly 7,500 employees and slashed other expenses, such as investments in non-core businesses.

In August, Airbnb filed confidentially for a listing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company will trade on the Nasdaq. 

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's Stocks to Watch After 2020 Election

Watching for More Movement in Bluebird BIO and 3 Others
INVESTING

Bluebird Bio Off on Delay in Sickle-Cell Treatment Submission

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Looks Past Jobs Data to U.S. Election
MARKETS

Dow Rises 500 Points as Election Rally Rolls, Tech Paces Gains

microsoft (2)
INVESTING

Microsoft Rises as Oppenheimer Upgrades Stock on Cloud Strength

Cardinal Health Stock Tanks on Guidance Cut, Buys Medtronic Medical Supplies Units
INVESTING

Cardinal Health Climbs on Earnings Beat, Updated Guidance

Hanesbrands Stock Rising on Preliminary First-Quarter Results
INVESTING

HanesBrands Drops After Earnings and Guidance

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple Power-Chip Shortage Could Hinder Holiday iPhone 12 Sales

Upwork Spikes 40% in Its Trading Debut
INVESTING

Upwork Rises as Earnings Prompt Target-Price Increases