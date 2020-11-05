Airbnb Is Said Set to Release Financials Next Week

Apartment-sharing company Airbnb plans to unveil its financials on Nov. 12, ahead of its IPO, media reports say.

Apartment-sharing company Airbnb plans to unveil its financials on Nov. 12, ahead of the company's initial public offering, according to multiple reports.

The 12-year-old San Francisco company will open up its financials and show its listing documents for the first time next week, as it looks to draw investors ahead of its pending IPO.

Airbnb is looking to raise as much as $3 billion in an IPO before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported, although the timing of the offering could change.

Back in April, Airbnb raised $2 billion in debt from investors, bringing its estimated valuation to $18 billion. That was a drop from its 2017 fundraising round, which gave the startup a valuation of $31 billion.

Reports in September said Airbnb rejected a merger approach from hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman and his Pershing Square Tontine special purpose acquisition company.

The travel marketplace had been expected to go public sometime this year, but the damage from covid-19 to the travel industry reportedly delayed those plans.

Chief Executive Brian Chesky said in a statement in May that the company expected its total revenue to drop by more than half in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In response, Airbnb laid off 25% of its roughly 7,500 employees and slashed other expenses, such as investments in non-core businesses.

In August, Airbnb filed confidentially for a listing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company will trade on the Nasdaq.