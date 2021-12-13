Airbnb Isn’t Too Worried About Omicron in New Analyst Report

The travel company predicts the impact will be similar to what it felt from the delta variant.

Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report said in a new note to analysts that it does not think the recently discovered omicron variant will impact its bottom line all that much.

In a report to Key Banc Capital Markets, the travel company noted that while the Delta variant had some impact on the third quarter, “industry fundamentals were largely fine,” and that the fourth quarter should be similar, “with solid revenue and profitability.”

The company also noted in the report that last month it increased the number of countries where they ranked as a top 10 travel app by 11%.

As the pandemic first set in last year, Airbnb launched strict hygiene protocols, modeled on C.D.C. guidelines that included using masks and gloves when cleaning and building in a 24-hour waiting period between guests

It also offered more flexibility with its cancellation policy.

These changes, plus its status as one of the first “no-contact” businesses, allowed it to weather the COVID-19 pandemic better than many companies.

Now that there are more people who work from home than ever, many people are now traveling more and for longer, as they now realize they can set up shop anywhere, a boon for lodging companies like Airbnb.

The report did notice a decrease by 22% in internet searches for the company, a number below what it saw in the fourth quarter in 2019.

Still, the company thinks it is in place to continue driving Airbnb share gains as the recovery continues, and predicts a stock price of $194 a share.