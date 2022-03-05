Skip to main content
3 Stories to Watch as Bitcoin and Ethereum Tumble
3 Stories to Watch as Bitcoin and Ethereum Tumble

The Airbnb Hack That Can Help You Send Money to Ukraine

If you want to help in the face of Russian's Ukraine invasion, here's a sneaky way to do so.

Many Americans want to help Ukrainian citizens in the face of their country's invasion by Russia. The challenge becomes how you actually do that. Crypto makes sending money easier in some ways, but redeeming it can be a challenge.

It's also worth noting that social media has been filled with scams. Yes, that link might donate to a credible source or it might be going to someone looking to take your money and not do good in a country torn by a war it never asked for.

Aside from donating to global relief organizations like the Red Cross, it's challenging for well-intentioned Americans to know exactly what to do. Surprisingly, and perhaps unknown to the company, Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report, has provided a way for Americans (or really anyone) to funnel money to people in Ukraine who need their help. 

Ukraine Russia Conflict Lead JS

How Is Airbnb Helping Ukraine?

Americans -- and people all over the world -- have been booking Airbnb stays in Ukraine. They don't intend to use those rooms. Instead, they're paying to stay as a way to help the people of Ukraine.

It's an ingenious hack designed to send money for services they never intend to use. The movement, using the hashtag #airbnbukraine, has been spreading on Twitter.

TheStreet Recommends

People around the world have been booking Airbnb reservations in Ukraine and making it clear they don't intend to use them. They're also spreading the message so more people can contribute in this way.

Airbnb Helps Directly as Well

Like many companies, Airbnb has opted to do what it can for the people of Ukraine.

"The home rental platform has already moved to offer free housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees," Guardian.com reported.

The travel rental platform has also dropped its fees on any booking in Ukraine, according to the website.

“We appreciate the generosity of our community during this moment of crisis,” an Airbnb spokesperson said. “Airbnb is also waiving all guest and host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time.”

Airbnb has not pulled out of Russia because the company does very little business in the country in the first place, according to CEO Brian Chesky, but it intends to review what little business it has.

“In a global humanitarian crisis like this I think everyone should ask the question: how can we help,” he said. “The way Airbnb can help is we provide housing for millions of people every night all over the world. If you want to take in a refugee family, we are going to work with resettlement partners.”

Gas Prices Lead KL
PERSONAL FINANCE
FHMCTM

Seven States Hit Hardest by Gas Prices All Have This in Common

By Tom Bemis
Facebook Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FBAAPLGOOGL

Facebook Battles Russia's War Against Social Media

By Luc Olinga
Elon Musk Tweets a Model 3 Teaser
INVESTING
TSLA

Elon Musk Making Friends With Big Oil, But Maybe Not Tesla Fans

By Luc Olinga
Burger King Whopper Lead JS
INVESTING
QSRMCD

Burger King Has Another New Whopper

By Daniel Kline
Playboy Group Lead JS
INVESTING
PLBY

Playboy Tries to Reinvent Itself with The Help of The Metaverse

By Rob Lenihan
Burger King Yeti Super Burger Lead
INVESTING
QSRWENMCD

Burger King Goes Bigger than Wendy's, McDonald's (Even Fatburger)

By Veronika Bondarenko
pet cats teaser sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best U.S. Cities for Pet Lovers

By Samanda Dorger
Kohl's Lead
JIM CRAMER
KSSDKSBMBL

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/4: Kohls, CrowdStrike, Rivian

By Scott Rutt