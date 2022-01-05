Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Airbnb Users Want to Pay in Crypto
Airbnb Users Want to Pay in Crypto

Airbnb asked users on Twitter what they want for 2022. Of the 4,000 responses, crypto rentals was the winner.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Airbnb  (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report customers want the company to accept crypto payments for rentals CEO Brian Chesky learned, according to an informal Twitter poll this week. 

Of the 4,000 suggestions Chesky received to his question "If Airbnb could launch anything in 2022, what would it be?," the top response was pay with Bitcoin (BTC) or other digital currencies.

Chesky says that his company is "already working on some" of the new suggestions and "will look into others now."

Clear pricing displays and a guest loyalty program were also among the top suggestions.

A request for comment on a timeline for crypto adoption was not immediately returned by Airbnb. 

Why it matters 

If Airbnb does decide to go the crypto route, it could become a big part of a market that already has a couple of players.

Staybit is a vacation rental company on the blockchain hat describes itself as a "decentralized peer-to-peer platform." Vacation Rentals Las Vegas claims to be the first in the rental industry to accept bitcoin and other cryptos as payment in 2017. 

However there are risks. Proponents of crypto adoption for vacation rentals point out that payment information is currently stored on centralized servers that are susceptible to hacking. 

"So what would this look like for property managers? “Your listings, reviews and bookings won’t sit in the OTA’s servers anymore. They will be on the blockchain and IPFS (The InterPlanetary File System) and you have control over them, not the OTAs,” Luca De Giglio, founder of Trips Community said recently. 

In September, Chesky told Fox Business that the company had received a lot of inquiries regarding crypto payments. "We get a lot of requests, I've been getting it for years, I have nothing to announce on it today", he said. 

Fun Fact

Airbnb has tangential ties to the crypto space as Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is a former employee of Airbnb, helping build the company's payment platform and fraud detection system.

