Aimmune, GameStop: 5 Big Stock Gainers for Monday

Aimmune Therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics, GameStop, Genworth Financial, and I-Mab are some of the biggest gainers.

Stocks traded mixed Monday after Wall Street posted five consecutive weeks of gains.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Aimmune Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 171%

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) - Get Report shares surged Monday after Nestle agreed acquire the maker of peanut allergy treatments in a $2.6 billion deal. Switzerland's Nestle will pay $34.50 a share for Aimmune, which makes Palforzia, the first treatment for peanut allergy to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

2. Akcea Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) - Get Report climbed after its majority owner, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) - Get Report, said it had agreed to acquire the 24% stake in Akcea it does not already own for $18.15 a share. The total transaction value is about $500 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

3. GameStop | Percentage Increase Over 24%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report advanced after RC Ventures disclosed that it has taken a 9% stake in the gaming retailer, making it the third-biggest investor in GameStop, behind BlackRock and Fidelity, according to data tracked by Bloomberg.

4. Genworth Financial | Percentage Increase Over 32%

Genworth Financial (GNW) - Get Report shares were rising following reports that China Oceanwide Holdings has secured financing to complete its purchase of the insurance company. Monday was the deadline for Oceanwide to provide evidence that it had enough financial resources to complete the deal, according to the Motley Fool.

5. I-Mab | Percentage Increase Over 12%

I-Mab (IMAB) - Get Report shares were climbing after the biopharma released its first half 2020 financial results, saying its cash position was $221 million at the end of June, compared with $175 million at the start of the year and that it expected "significant pipeline updates in the second half of the year.