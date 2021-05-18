TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Agenus Shares Blast Higher on Deal With Bristol Myers

Bristol Myers Squibb agrees to pay Agenus up to $1.56 billion for the rights to its experimental immuno-cancer treatment.
Author:
Publish date:

Agenus  (AGEN) - Get Report shares skyrocketed Tuesday after Bristol Myers Squibb  (BMY) - Get Report agreed to pay the pharmaceutical company up to $1.56 billion for the rights to its immuno-cancer treatment.

Agenus will get $200 million upfront and potentially up to $1.36 billion in additional payments if the AGEN1777 treatment meets development, regulatory and commercial targets.

“In preclinical studies this approach has shown significant potential in tumor models where anti-PD-1 or anti-TIGIT monospecific antibodies alone are ineffective,” the companies sad.

“Under the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will become solely responsible for the development and any subsequent commercialization of AGEN1777 and its related products worldwide.”

Further “Agenus will retain options to conduct clinical studies under the development plan, to conduct combination studies with certain other Agenus pipeline assets, and also, upon commercialization, to co-promote AGEN1777 in the U.S.,” the companies said.

Agenus recently traded at $4.06, up 24.54%. That puts it up 2% for the last six months. Bristol Myers recently traded at $65.56, up 0.15%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells BMY? Learn more now.

Tags
terms:
Pharmaceuticals
Jim Cramer on Why FMC Was Upgraded by Bank of America
INVESTING

Bank of America Raises Minimum Wage to $25 an Hour

The Home Depot Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Home Depot as Stock Slips on Strong Earnings

AMC Entertainment Looks to Reassure Investors It Does Not Rely on Wanda
INVESTING

AMC Entertainment Rises as Meme Stock Fever Returns

U.S. Stocks Inch Higher on ECB Stimulus Extension; Lululemon Shares Surge on Earnings
MARKETS

Dow Slips but Tech Perks Up as Wall Street Bets on U.S. Reopening

MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Pledge Billions if Japan Gambling Legalized
INVESTING

MGM Resorts Rises as J.P. Morgan Sees Growth in Revenue, Margins

Target Lead
INVESTING

Target Earnings Preview: The Must-Know Chart Levels

JPMorgan Lake Piepszak Lead
INVESTING

JPMorgan Chase Taps Lake, Piepszak to Head Consumer Unit

ViacomCBS Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers Tuesday: MGM Resorts, ViacomCBS, CVS Health