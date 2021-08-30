Affirm Holdings Stock Soars After 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Deal With Amazon

'Buy now, pay later' payment network group Affirm now has deals with Amazon, Walmart and Shopify.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report shares soared the most on record Monday after the 'buy now, pay later' payment network unveiled a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report.

Affirm said the trial agreement, which will be rolled out to a larger swath of U.S.-based customers of the world's biggest retailer over the coming months, will allow buyers to split purchases for $50 or more into monthly payments on the group's payment network. The addition of Amazon now means Affirm is working with three of the most important e-commerce groups in the world, following earlier deals with Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report.

“By partnering with Amazon we’re bringing the transparency, predictability and affordability that Affirm provides today to the millions of people who shop on Amazon.com in the U.S.,” Affirm's senior sales VP Eric Morse. “Offering Affirm’s alternative to credit cards also delivers more of the payment choice and flexibility consumers on Amazon want.”

Affirm shares were marked 37.5% higher in pre-market trading Monday, the biggest single-session gain on record, to indicate an opening bell price of $93.95 each.

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo estimates that around 2/3rds of Amazon's gross merchandise volume -- which hit $305 billion last year and could rise to $600 billion by 2024 -- is based on order values below the $50 mark. A 5% penetration for Affirm could translate to an incremental gain of $20 billion a year in GMV for the San Francisco-based group.

"Under a scenario of 2% contribution profit take rate, this deal could add an incremental ~35-40% to Affirm’s contribution profit vs. current estimates," Chido said Monday in a client note.

"Further, Affirm stands to benefit from resultant off-Amazon sales from users acquired on-Amazon, alongside the increased brand awareness associated with being positioned on Amazon’s US site, and the potential for loans with consumer-paid interest," he added.