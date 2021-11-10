Affirm Stock Soaring After Amazon Partnership Announced

Shares of Affirm ( (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report), a fintech company that lets users split purchases into several payments, have skyrocketed in after-hours trading after the company announced its plans to expand a partnership with Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report).

At bell on Wednesday, shares of the San Francisco-based Affirm were down 15.37% to $133.53.

Analysts attributed the inexplicable drop to factors such as inflation and the recent sell-off of Upstart Holdings ( (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings Inc. Report). But things rapidly turned around when late on Wednesday the company reported above-estimate quarterly earnings and announced its expanded partnership with Amazon.

As first reported by Reuters, any Amazon purchase above $50 will now be eligible to be split into monthly payments through Affirm.

The company will be the sole "buy now, pay later" option offered through the next two holiday periods in the U.S. and Amazon will also integrate Affirm into its digital wallet.

Along with news of the partnership, Affirm also revealed that it expects revenue of between $320 million to $330 million in revenue in the current quarter while analysts only predicted between $248 and $296 million.

ETS will come in at $1.13 adjusted per share while gross merchandise value in the quarter will come in at $2.7 billion. Active consumers more than doubled to 8.7 million while merchant rose to 102,000 from $6,500 a year ago.

Once the news was announced, (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report shares soared by more than 30% — a number rivaled only by the 47% seen when the Amazon partnership was first announced in August.

In a testament to how quickly the situation can turn around, Affirm would have otherwise seen its worst day since it went public in January.