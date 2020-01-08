Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and other aerospace and defense-focused companies all jump following Iran's overnight attack on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Shares of aerospace- and defense-focused companies were on the rise again Wednesday after Iran launched missiles at two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq overnight, sparking concerns of a heightened military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

The attacks on Al-Asad and Erbil bases sent U.S. futures tumbling and oil sharply higher, though both had receded somewhat into the early hours of Wednesday morning as reports confirmed minimal injuries and no loss of life at both bases.

That didn’t stop investors from bidding up shares of General Dynamics (GD) - Get Report, Northrop Grumman (NOC) - Get Report, Raytheon (RTN) - Get Report, Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report, L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - Get Report and others, which were all trading higher in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The group soared last Friday after the drone strike from the United States that killed Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and officials from several Iraqi militias, with Northrop Grumman in particular posting its biggest surge in five months.

That activity continued following Iran’s counter-response, with the stock rising more than 4% to $391.59 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The stock has gained more than 10% in 2020 and is in bull market territory, resting more than 70% above its low of $223.61 on Dec. 26, 2018.

While the stocks are generally trading in line with escalating and easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, TheStreet’s Bret Kenwell noted that technicals remain strong for many of them.

Other analysts including J.P. Morgan’s Seth Seifman, however, are taking a more cautious approach to the group.

“An all-out war would bring much more spending but we believe both sides seek to avoid this, even if it is a possibility,” Seifman wrote in a report to clients on Monday before Tuesday evening’s Iranian counterattack.

“With so many unknowns, however, we are reluctant at this time to embrace last week’s U.S. strike as an opportunity to buy Defense stocks more aggressively with a longer time horizon,” the analyst added.

General Dynamics was up 1.14% at $180.02 in premarket trading on Wednesday, while Raytheon was up 0.87% at $228.51. Lockheed Martin was up 1.33% at $420, while L3Harris was up 3.37% at $219.90.