TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Aerojet Rocketdyne Soars After Being Bought by Lockheed for $4.4 Billion

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne surge after Lockheed Martin announces it will acquire the defense industry supplier in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne  (AJRD) - Get Report surged on Monday after Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Report said it agreed to acquire the defense industry supplier in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares rocketed nearly 27% in premarket trading on Monday after Lockheed said it will pay $51 a share for each Aerojet Rocketdyne share, a 21% premium from Friday’s closing price.

As part of the transaction, Aerojet declared a $5 a share special dividend to be paid on March 24, to holders of record as of March 10, bringing the total received by Aerojet shareholders to $56 a share, according to a statement.

The transaction will give add Aerojet’s propulsion systems for missiles, rockets and other space and defense applications to Lockheed’s existing arsenal of defense products.

“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base,” Lockheed CEO Jim Taiclet said in the statement.

The deal follows in the footsteps of Lockheed competitor Raytheon Technologies  (RTX) - Get Report, which last year combined with industrial conglomerate United Technologies in a $100 billion deal billed as a merger of equals.

The Aerojet transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 after getting regulatory approvals and a nod from Aerojet’s shareholders.

Lockheed, the world’s largest defense contractor, has been seeking opportunities to “bring in the technologies faster into the company that we think are going to be crucial for the future,” Taiclet said during the company’s October earnings call.

Shares of Aerojet were up 26.71% at $53.27 in premarket trading on Monday, giving the El Segundo, California-based company a market value of $3.25 billion. Shares of Lockheed Martin were down 1.76% at $349.78.

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Shares Slide After Senate Report Criticizes 737 MAX Tests

Greenberg: Tearing Into RealPage
INVESTING

RealPage to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $10.2 Billion Deal

Types of Tax Preparers
Financial Advisor Center

Income and Estate Tax Changes Advisers Need to Know for 2021

10 holland mich Roberto Galan : Shutterstock
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Coolest Towns to Retire In

Self-Employed
Sponsored Story

Stimulus 2020: Self-Employed Tax Credits and Social Security Tax Deferrals Available During COVID-19

property real estate masks sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Buying a Home Will Take Longer, Be Tougher in 2021

Tesla Shares Hit $1,000
INVESTING

Tesla Slides on S&P 500 Debut After Record Close Near $700; Enters as Benchmark's Fifth Largest Stock

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Stimulus, Coronavirus, Apple - 5 Things You Must Know Monday