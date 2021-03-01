Aemetis Jumps on Outlook for Ebitda, Revenue Growth Through 2025

Aemetis shares leaped on Monday after the company projected advances in revenue and adjusted Ebitda.

Aemetis (AMTX) - Get Report shares leaped on Monday after the renewable-fuel and biochemicals company unveiled a plan to produce $1.07 billion of revenue and $325 million of adjusted Ebitda in 2025.

That would represent compound annualized growth of 35% in revenue for 2021-25 and an annualized more than doubling of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the Cupertino, Calif., company said.

Aemetis closed Monday trading up 52% at $14.93. It pulled back 2.8% in after hours trading to $14.52.

The company calls itself a “producer of below zero carbon intensity dairy renewable natural gas and developer of carbon zero renewable jet/diesel biorefineries using negative carbon intensity hydrogen.”

“We are pleased with the improving external environment for the Aemetis negative carbon intensity projects that already have been in project development, engineering and permitting for several years and are now generating revenue and Ebitda growth,” Chief Executive Eric McAfee said in a statement.

“As a leader in the fast-growing negative carbon intensity transportation fuels industry, most of our senior management team and board members have been executing on the Aemetis mission for up to 15 years.”

Further, “the $1 billion of revenues in year 2025 represents less than 1% percent of the addressable market for our negative carbon intensity RNG and renewable fuels,” he said.

The company expects the majority of its revenue growth to come from California dairy renewable natural gas and the Aemetis carbon zero renewable jet/diesel plants using negative carbon intensity cellulosic hydrogen produced from waste almond orchard wood in Central California.

