December 13, 2021
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Aecom Initiates Dividend, Reiterates Guidance and Buyback Plan

Construction and engineering firm Aecom initiated a quarterly dividend of 15 cents a share.
Aecom  (ACM) - Get AECOM Report shares rose after the construction and engineering firm initiated a dividend and reiterated earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. 

Shares of the Dallas company at last check rose 1.3% to $73.9.

The board declared an initial quarterly dividend of 15 cents a share, to be paid on Jan. 21 to holders of record Jan. 5.

Aecom said it intended to increase its dividend by 10% or more annually.

The moves reflect Aecom's confidence in its "operating performance and outlook for organic growth, the strength of our balance sheet, and our expectation for continued compounding of earnings at a high rate and strong free cash flow," Chief Executive Troy Rudd said in a statement. 

"We intend to continue to repurchase stock as part of our capital-allocation program, with dividends complementing repurchases," Rudd added.

The company provides architecture, design, planning, engineering, cost, consultancy and program-management services.

Aecom also reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal 2022.

The company expects adjusted earnings between $3.20 to $3.40 a share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $880 million and $920 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced a consensus estimate of adjusted earnings of $3.35 for the fiscal year ending in September next year.

Longer term, it reiterated that it expects to earn at least an adjusted $4.75 a share in fiscal 2024.

