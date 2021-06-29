TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Is Convinced Nvidia Will Complete Its Arm Acquisition
Jim Cramer Is Convinced Nvidia Will Complete Its Arm Acquisition
Publish date:

Can AMD Go on a Rally Like Nvidia and Hit All-Time Highs?

AMD is breaking out to multi-month highs and clearing range resistance. Can it go on a run like Nvidia has over the last few months?
Author:

First it was Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report that enjoyed the big gains. It it now Advanced Micro Devices’  (AMD) - Get Report turn?

Shares have risen about 3.5% on Tuesday as the stock is hitting its highest levels since February.

The stock was flirting with a move over range resistance on Monday, but is really pushing higher on Tuesday. The rally comes on positive reports regarding U.K. regulators and AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx  (XLNX) - Get Report.

For its part, Xilinx shares are also hitting the highest levels since February.

TST Recommends

Cirrus Logic Shares Take Off on Earnings, Revenue Beat
Play
INVESTING

Cirrus, Skyworks Rise, as Barclays Cites Apple Connection

Cirrus and Skyworks “are positioned for beat/raises into earnings and likely outperform into the fall,” said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis.

amd (1)
Play
INVESTING

Can AMD Go on a Rally Like Nvidia and Hit All-Time Highs?

AMD stock is breaking out to multi-month highs and clearing range resistance. Can it go on a run like Nvidia has over the last few months?

PRESS RELEASES

Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results On July 21, 2021

Nvidia and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF  (SMH) - Get Report both hit new highs this week. With AMD stock continuing to consolidate and now making progress on its $35 billion acquisition, can it too break out to new highs?

Let’s look at the chart.

Nvidia and AMD are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA or AMD? Learn more now.

Trading AMD

Weekly chart of AMD stock.

Weekly chart of AMD stock.

In July 2020, AMD stock exploded over $60 resistance, quickly climbing to a high of $87.29 in just a couple of weeks.

After that, the stock settled down, bouncing between $74 and $88. Eventually, AMD broke out to a new range, with $88 acting as support instead of resistance, and the $94 to $96 area acting as resistance.

Interestingly, support eventually gave way and AMD fell back into prior trading range.

As I mentioned in the opening part of the story, AMD is breaking out over $87 to $88 range resistance again as the stock is pushing to multi-month highs. It’s also pushing through the 61.8% retracement.

From here, bulls are looking for the $87 to $88 area to again turn from resistance into support. If that happens, the $94 to $96 area is certainly within reach.

If AMD can push through that zone, look for a test of the all-time high at $99.13 and then $100 above that.

Should shares really get moving - like Nvidia did - then the $115 level could be in play near the 161.8% extension.

On the downside, a move back below $87 needs to be met by support from the 50-day moving average. Otherwise, $80 could be on the table. 

Cirrus Logic Shares Take Off on Earnings, Revenue Beat
INVESTING

Cirrus, Skyworks Rise, as Barclays Cites Apple Connection

Watch: Jim Cramer Says Lennar Is a Buy
INVESTING

Lennar and Other Homebuilders Rise on Case-Shiller Home Price Boost

Iovance Biotherapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Iovance Drops After Update on Lung Cancer Treatment Study

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Their Record Rally, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Fresh Highs

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

Trading Facebook as Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion - Now What?

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Moderna, BSquare, Exela

Duolingo-60db171e4a5954449fe6ca21_Jun_29_2021_13_48_27
INVESTING

Duolingo Language-Learning Platform Files for IPO

Cerevel Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Cerevel Doubles on Progress With Schizophrenia Drug Test