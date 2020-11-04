ADP Reports Sees 365,000 Private Sector Job Gains in October; Non-Farm Payrolls in Focus Friday

Private sector job growth slowed last month, payroll processing firm ADP said Wednesday, setting up the potential for a weaker-than-expected employment report later this week.

ADP said in its National Employment Report, which it complies with Moody's Analytics, that private sector jobs grew by 365,000 last month, well shy of Street forecasts of a 650,000 total. The final reading for September, however, was revised by an extra 4,000 positions to 753,000.

The bulk of the October gains came from medium-sized businesses, ADP said, while the services sector provided the biggest boost with 348,000 positions.

“The labor market continues to add jobs, yet at a slower pace,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and cohead of the ADP Research Institute. “Although the pace is slower, we’ve seen employment gains across all industries and sizes."

Stock market futures were broadly unchanged following the data release, but still suggest solid opening bell gains amid a still-to-be-decided Presidential election that appears to be moving in the direction of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 185 point opening bell gain, while those linked to the broader S&P 500 are priced for a 63 point advance. Nasdaq Composite futures, meanwhile, are looking at a solid 445 point surge.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish its official employment report Friday, with economists looking for a net jobs gain of around 700,000, a notable but not hugely significant slowdown from the 877,000 gain recorded in September.