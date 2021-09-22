September 22, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Top Trends in Blockchain: Where to Invest in the Latest Technology
Publish date:

Adobe Stock Falls on Profit-Taking After Better-Than-Forecast Report

With Adobe's stock up 29% year to date through Tuesday, investors saw an opportunity to take some money off the table.
Author:

Shares of Adobe  (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report stumbled Wednesday on profit-taking after a strong earnings report for the latest quarter from the graphics-software titan.

With the stock up 29% year to date through Tuesday, investors saw an opportunity to take some money off the table.

For the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended Sept. 3, profit rose to $1.21 billion, or $2.52 a share, from $955 million, or $1.97 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings registered $3.11 a share, up from $2.57. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $3.01 for the latest quarter.

Adobe posted revenue of $3.94 billion, up 22% from $3.23 billion in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $3.89 billion.

The stock recently traded at $624, down 3.4%.

TheStreet Recommends

The San Jose, Calif., company predicts fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.18 a share on revenue of $4.07 billion. Analysts in the FactSet survey estimate $3.08 a share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff puts fair value at $610 for the stock.

“Wide-moat Adobe reported strong third-quarter results, including upside to guidance for revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share,” he wrote Tuesday.

“We continue to see strength in all segments and geographies … and are pleased to see continued strength in the digital experience segment, which we believe is critical for growth longer-term.

“We think [the] results continue to support our investment case that Adobe will continue to dominate the creative segment. And its well-rounded portfolio, including Magento and Marketo, position the firm as a digital marketing leader.”

But “given the stock’s run year to date, we see [the] shares as fairly valued,” Romanoff said.

Hyatt Hotel Lead
INVESTING

Hyatt Stock Eases After Offering of 7 Million Shares

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
INVESTING

Disney Stock Rises as Analysts Call Selloff 'Overdone'

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

U.S. Stocks Gain On Partial Evergrande Debt Deal; Fed Taper Decision Looms

Stitch Fix Lead
INVESTING

Online Styling Firm Stitch Fix Stock Jumps on Surprise Profit

SoFi Technologies Lead
INVESTING

SoFi Technologies Stock Surges On Bullish Jefferies 'Buy' Call

Watch Cramer on TheStreet Live 9/22/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Federal Reserve, Adobe, FedEx, Zoom, Markets Wednesday

Toast, Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Toast Prices IPO at $40-Share for Valuation of $20 Billion

FedEx
MARKETS

FedEx Stock Tumbles As Soaring Wages, Costs Clip Forecast After Q1 Earnings Miss