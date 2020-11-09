Adobe Buying Workfront for $1.5 Billion

Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report said Monday it’s buying Workfront, a management platform for marketers, for $1.5 billion.

The acquisition of privately held Workfront, is expected to close during the first quarter of Adobe’s 2021 fiscal year, which begins in late November.

Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently.

The deal will add to Adobe’s offerings to business-to-business and business-to-consumer operations, according to a statement from the company. Those operations have faced increasingly complicated challenges as teams have been dispersed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The combined operation “will bring efficiency, collaboration, and productivity gains to marketing teams currently challenged with siloed work management solutions,” according to the statement.

Shares of Adobe were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. In the regular session, the stock fell 4.75% to $471.14