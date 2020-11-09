TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Adobe Buying Workfront for $1.5 Billion

Acquisition will boost offerings to marketers.
Author:
Publish date:

Adobe  (ADBE) - Get Report said Monday it’s buying Workfront, a management platform for marketers, for $1.5 billion.

The acquisition of privately held Workfront, is expected to close during the first quarter of Adobe’s 2021 fiscal year, which begins in late November.

Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently.

The deal will add to Adobe’s offerings to business-to-business and business-to-consumer operations, according to a statement from the company. Those operations have faced increasingly complicated challenges as teams have been dispersed during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The combined operation “will bring efficiency, collaboration, and productivity gains to marketing teams currently challenged with siloed work management solutions,” according to the statement.

Shares of Adobe were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. In the regular session, the stock fell 4.75% to $471.14

Nikola Motor.Still002
INVESTING

Nikola Shares Up on Report of Narrower 3rd-Quarter Loss

Inovio Lead
EARNINGS

Inovio Sees FDA Decision This Month on Vaccine Trial Resumption

AMC Movies
INVESTING

11 Best Stocks in the Stock Market Monday

Beyond Meat Gets An Edge In China As Its Meatless Burgers Become First In Grocery Stores
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Plunges on Big Q3 Miss

Wall Street at Records as GOP Tax Bill Heads to Senate Vote
MARKETS

Dow Closes Up 800, Nearly 3%, on Coronavirus Vaccine Progress

Dave & Buster's IPO Rise, Lakeland Soars, Jim Cramer's Pharma Play
INVESTING

Dave & Buster's Jumps on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

Yelp Beats Street Estimates in First Quarter
INVESTING

Yelp, J&J Snack Foods: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Peloton Stock
INVESTING

10 Biggest Losers in the Stock Market Monday