Adient to End Yanfeng Joint Venture in China

Adient agreed to end its Yanfeng Adient Seating joint venture in China with partner Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems. Adient will receive $1.5 billion.
Author:
Publish date:

Adient  (ADNT) - Get Report said it agreed to end its Yanfeng Adient Seating Co. joint venture in China with venture partner Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems.

Under the terms, Adient will sell its 49.99% interest in Yanfeng Adient Seating to Yanfeng Automotive as well as its minority interest in various other joint ventures and will receive $1.5 billion.

And Adient said it would acquire Yanfeng Adient Seating's half interest in Chongqing Yanfeng Adient Automotive Components Co. and Yanfeng Adient Seating's 100% equity interest in Yanfeng Adient (Langfang) Seating Co. 

The deals will enable Adient, the Plymouth, Mich., automotive-seating producer, to operate in China on its own. 

Adient shares at last check were trading 15% higher at $46.14.

Adient said it saw many benefits to the deal, including growing its business in various “profitable and expanding segments” and better integrating its China operations. 

Another benefit will be "more certain value realization," since under the current model, "cash and value are generated from dividends at entities not in Adient's control."

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to government and regulatory clearances, and Chinese government state-owned asset required approvals and processes.

Adient is set to receive about $800 million cash, including dividends, by the time the deals close and $700 million before year's end. 

The company said it would use the funds to pay debts and for general purposes.  

