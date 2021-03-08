TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Adaptive Biotech COVID Blood Test Cleared for Emergency Use

Adaptive Biotech shares advanced after its T-Detect COVID blood test received emergency-use authorization from the FDA.
Author:
Publish date:

Adaptive Biotechnologies  (ADPT) - Get Report shares advanced after its T-Detect COVID blood test received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Seattle company 's T-Detect test confirmed 97.1% of recent or prior COVID-19 infections, with 100% specificity in a recent study, the Seattle biotech said in a Friday statement.

T-Detect COVID is "the first indication in an entirely new class of tests that use T cells in the blood to detect disease," Chief Executive Chad Robins said. 

"People who have been unsure about a prior infection will now have another way to know if they had the virus.” 

The FDA provides emergency-use authorization to medical products that diagnose, treat or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases, where no approved alternatives are available. 

T cells are the immune system's first responders to detect any virus. Adaptive's test uses those cells to determine whether someone has or has had COVID-19, which is responsible for nearly 60,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past 12 months. 

Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antibodies decline over time, so T cells are the better option for detecting the disease.  

In 2018, Adaptive teamed with Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report to build a map of the immune system, called the TCR-Antigen map, to map T-cell receptor sequences to disease-associated antigens. 

"We have proven that it is possible to read how T cells detect disease in the blood, and this is just the beginning of a pipeline of tests for many other indications," Robins said on Friday. 

Adaptive Biotech shares at last check were 6.6% higher at $46. The stock was down nearly 30% year to date through Friday's session. 

tslive-th-katherine_0308
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on GameStop, GE, Tech Selloff, Stock Market Monday

Stock Trader Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rises and Tech Stocks Fluctuate as Investors Question Valuations

Jim Cramer Awaits Salesforce's Quarterly Results
INVESTING

Microsoft, Coupa, Salesforce Added to Goldman Conviction List

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Bumble Drops After Getting Mixed Ratings From Wall Street

A Xpeng P7 all-electric saloon. Photo: Xpeng
INVESTING

XPeng Rebounds After Narrower Fourth-Quarter Loss

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Shares Fluctuate After Stock's Recent Rout

Peloton Stock
INVESTING

Peloton Rises; MKM Sees Buying Opportunity After Selloff

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Surges on Report Ryan Cohen Tapped to Lead E-Commerce