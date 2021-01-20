Adamis Soars After Submitting Covid Drug to FDA

Adamis is requesting the FDA's permission for investigational use of its Covid treatment drug Tempol.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) - Get Report skyrocketed Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced a request to the Food and Drug Administration for investigational use of its Covid-19 treatment drug Tempol.

The request followed a meeting with the FDA in which it gave specific recommendations on chemistry, manufacturing and controls and clinical aspects to be included in the drug, Adamis said. It plans to seek government and/or non-government funding to study the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with Tempol.

Adamis recently traded at $1.35, up 67.7%. The stock has climbed 85% over the past year.

“Tempol has demonstrated both potent anti-inflammatory, anticoagulant, and antioxidant activity,” Adamis said.

“Both inflammatory cytokines and reactive oxygen species (ROS) from cells of the immune system called macrophages and neutrophils damage the lung in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. In animal models, Tempol has been shown to decrease proinflammatory cytokines (cytokine storm), and through its potent antioxidant activity has been shown to decrease the harmful effects of ROS.”

Further, “Tempol has been shown to decrease platelet aggregation, a problem observed in many Covid-19 patients,” Adamis said.

“Numerous published articles describing animal models of ARDS show Tempol to cause a decrease in lung inflammation and preserve lung pathology associated with acute and chronic lung injury," the company added.

Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo said he believes the drug "could play a pivotal role not only in the treatment of Covid-19, but actually in preventing hospitalization. With new mutations occurring in the virus, it is apparent there is an ongoing need for new therapies.”