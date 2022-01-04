Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Former WeWork Head Adam Neumann Is Back in the Real Estate Game

Neumann's business entities have purchased more than 4,000 apartment nits valued at more than $1 billion across the southern U.S., according to a report.
Author:

Adam Neumann, the infamous founder of WeWork  (WE) - Get WeWork Inc. Class A Report, is back in the real estate game and has been quietly acquiring more than 4,000 apartments across the southern U.S. valued at more than $1 billion. 

Neumann has purchased properties in Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, and other U.S. cities, the Wall Street Journal reported citing court, property, and corporate records as well as sources. 

Many of Neumann's purchases have occurred in the past year, the Journal reported and he has told friends and associates that he has ambitions to build a company that would "shake up" the rental-housing industry. 

“Since the spring of 2020, we have been excited about multifamily apartment living in vibrant cities where a new generation of young people increasingly are choosing to live, the kind of cities that are redefining the future of living. We’re excited to play a role in that future," DJ Mauch, a partner at Neumann's family office told the Journal. 

Neumann's business would target the same young professional class that made WeWork one of Wall Street's biggest unicorns in 2019. 

WeWork raised more than $10 billion as a private company and was valued at nearly $50 billion ahead of what was anticipated to be one of the biggest IPOs ever. 

However, Neumann, now 42, was ousted amid negative reports about his management style and the company's debut was delayed. 

WeWork debuted in October 2021, and currently has a market cap of $7.4 billion, according to Yahoo. 

