Acuity Insurance Tops Employee Life-Work Balance Ranking

Acuity Insurance of Sheboygan, Wis., which provides personal and business coverage, tops a ranking of companies based on work-life balance during the pandemic.

The list was compiled by Glassdoor, a job/company research firm, based on employee reviews.

Exeter, N.H.-based Digital Prospectors, an information technology staffing company, came in second. And Chicago-based Sprout Social, a social media software company, took the bronze medal.

Being able to work from home makes a big difference, says Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor.

“The ability to work from home or at the very least have flexible work arrangements continues to be very valuable for workers during the pandemic,” he told CNBC.

“When you look at the highest-rated industries for work-life balance, like tech and real estate, many of those jobs can be done from home, and workers have really appreciated that flexibility.

“Even employees who might not realize that they’re burned out or needed those policies benefit from additional PTO [personal time off] or these flexible work arrangements.”

In other pandemic-related news Thursday, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report said a trial of their Covid vaccine booster was 95.6% effective.

They reported “top-line results from a Phase 3 randomized, controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 30-µg booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in more than 10,000 individuals 16 years of age and older,” the companies said.

“These are the first efficacy results from any randomized, controlled Covid-19 vaccine booster trial.”

The companies plan to give the data to the Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other regulators worldwide.