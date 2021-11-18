Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Is the Video Game Sector a Buy Amid Supply Chain Constraints?
Is the Video Game Sector a Buy Amid Supply Chain Constraints?
Publish date:

Activision Shares Fall, as J.P. Morgan Downgrades to Neutral

J.P. Morgan acted after a report Tuesday that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct allegations before he originally claimed.
Author:

Activision Blizzard  (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report shares fell Thursday, after J.P. Morgan downgraded the video game maker to neutral from overweight and cut its share price target to $88 from $100

J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani acted after a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct allegations at the company before he claimed.

The stock recently traded at $61.19, down 5%, and has plunged 34% in the last six months amid the scandal.

An Activision spokesperson disputed The Journal report, telling TheStreet Wednesday, "We are disappointed in the Wall Street Journal’s report, which presents a misleading view of Activision Blizzard and our CEO."

TheStreet Recommends

J.P. Morgan's Quadrani wrote in a commentary, “We are reluctant to downgrade after the stock has already underperformed … the S&P 500, and we still have longer-term conviction in its pipeline and brands,”

“Recent negative headlines introduce a significant amount of uncertainty into this story. The duration of this risk factor is also not know at this time, with additional negative headlines from partners like Sony SONY only adding more apprehension to this story.”

Sony’s PlayStation head Jim Ryan criticized Activision Wednesday for an inadequate reply to the allegations about Kotick.

“In a vacuum we still like the risk/reward, with the stock trading on a 15-trough multiple against this year’s guided earnings per share of $3.76,” Quadrani said.

“However, we don’t expect shares can outperform until there is clarity on this issue. We await more information on these matters to revisit our rating, particularly if the stock remains attractively valued against peers.”

Tags
terms:
Video Games
Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Motor Ties Up With Global Foundries for Car Chips

Whole Foods Is a 'Failing Retailer' but Has Hope, Ex-Amazon Exec Says
INVESTING

Here's What Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

Macy's Lead
MARKETS

Macy's Stock Surges To 3-Year High After Q3 Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

Macy's, Kohl's Nvidia And Alibaba Active As Retail, Tech Lead Gains - Stock Market Live

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Teams With NHL's Boston Bruins in Fantasy Sports Deal

Roblox Gaming Lead
INVESTING

Roblox Price Target Raised 70% by Morgan Stanley on Earnings

Pfizer Pill Lead
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Gains On $5.3 Billion COVID Pill Treatment Deal With US Government

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Touts Tesla, Norsk Hydro on Battery Strength