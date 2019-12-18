Activision Blizzard Defers Release of 'Warcraft III: Reforged' to Jan. 28, Says Game Still Needs Work

The Santa Monica, Calif., game producer had wanted to get the game on the market before year's end.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report said it would push back the release of its "Warcraft III: Reforged" game until Jan. 28.

The Santa Monica, Calif., game producer said in a blog post late Tuesday that it had tried to get the game on the market this year but decided that "Warcraft III: Reforged" needed additional work.

"Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year," the blog post said, "as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches. As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to."

"Warcraft III: Reforged" is a recreation of "Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos" and "Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne."

"We’re looking forward to kicking off [a] whole new era of Warcraft III," the post said, "and we can’t wait to face off with your mighty armies online starting January 28!"

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Matthew Thornton has buy ratings on Activision and Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report.

Activision had strong execution for such recent releases as "World of Warcraft Classic," "Call of Duty Mobile" and "Call of Duty Modern Warfare," Thornton said in a note to investors.

Electronic Arts, he said, had some problems with its execution of such games as "Anthem," "Battlefront II" and "Battlefield V,"

EA launched the Apex Legends Global Series on Tuesday with Respawn Entertainment.

The series is made up of online and live events for PC players who will compete for a prize purse of more than $3 million, the companies said in a statement.

Activision Blizzard on Tuesday closed down nearly 1% to $58.26; it was up 0.4% in the premarket Wednesday. Electronic Arts closed Tuesday little changed at $105.75 and was up slightly Wednesday.