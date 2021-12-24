Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Action Alerts Plus Sees Potential In Chipotle

The case for shares of the fast-casual Mexican restaurant to hit $2,000.
Author:

First of all, Chipotle  (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report may be one of the biggest surprises on market for a lot of investors. Sure, we all expect the FAANGs to command huge stock valuations. But how many people knew that the fast-casual Mexican restaurant had a time-of-writing price above $1,750 per share?

Now, the team at Action Alerts Plus sees even better things in the future for Chipotle Mexican Grill. They recently wrote:

“A new report from Black Box Intelligence shows restaurant sales rose 8.3% year-over-year in November compared to November 2019 [pre-pandemic]. The firm pointed to a better-than-expected showing for fast casual restaurants, the category that houses Chipotle Mexican Grill, and larger check sizes. Black Box also reported the first week of December restaurant sales ‘posted stronger sales growth than the monthly sales growth reported for August, September and October.’"

The team added that "We remain rather comfortable with our $2,000 price target, given CMG shares are currently trading at a price/earnings to growth ratio near 1.5 compared to 3.7 for the shares of Domino's  (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report, while Yum Brands  (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report and Papa John's   (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report are at 2.0 and 2.36, respectively. Here's the thing, Chipotle is slated to grow its earnings at a compound annual growth rate of 33% over the 2019-2022 period vs. 17% for Domino's and just under 12% for Yum Brands."

TheStreet Recommends

The team concluded "As confidence in Chipotle's ability to execute and deliver on that expected earnings per share, we should see its PEG ratio expand further than the 1.8 that is derived with our current price target. And because some will likely ask, all things status quo, a PEG ratio of 2.0 implies a CMP stock price closer $2,200.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Elon Musk Dukes It Out With Richard Branson Over Space Tourism
INVESTING
ZMFBAMZN

A Look Back at 2021: 3 Surprising Business Moves

Stock Traders Lead
INVESTING

What Is Your Market Religion?

stocks markets holiday lights sh
JIM CRAMER
PFENVDATSLA

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/23: Pfizer, Nvidia, Tesla

Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING
AAPLTSLAGOOGL

Hawkish Fed And First Female President: Some Of Doug Kass's Wildest Predictions For 2022

5 Honolulu hawaii sh
INVESTING
ORCLMVRSAMZN

Ultra-Luxury Home Sales Are Upending Hawaii's Real Estate Market

ford mustang mache ford
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks With Ford and Salesforce CEOs

LNG Unites Global Natural Gas Demand
INVESTING
XOMFLNGLNG

Energy Plays to Keep Your Portfolio Warm This Inflationary Winter

Grand Lucayan Resort Lead
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Deal to Buy Bahamas Resort Canceled