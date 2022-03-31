Skip to main content
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates

Action Alerts: Boeing Benefits from Pulling in Jet Orders

Morningstar analyst Burkett Huey assigns Boeing a wide moat, putting fair value for the stock at $249.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares haven’t suffered much from the deadly March 21 crash of its 737-800 jet in China.

The stock did slide 4% on March 21. But it has rebounded 4% from that day, recently trading at $193.95.

The Action Alerts Plus team notes that Boeing shares benefited Wednesday from news that China Southern Airlines  (ZNH) - Get China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. Report said it plans to take delivery of 103 737 MAX jets through 2023, including 39 this year.

Further, on Thursday, ASL Aviation Holdings announced an order for up to 20 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters.

“Positive momentum for the company's order book bodes well for rising production levels, margins, and earnings per share in the coming quarters,” the AAP team wrote.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Morningstar analyst Burkett Huey is bullish on Boeing, assigning it a wide moat. He puts fair value for the stock at $249, up from its recent quote of $193.95.

“Boeing finally has a near-term timeline for putting to bed the problems that have plagued the company over the past three years,” he wrote in a January commentary.

“While we can’t be sure if any other problems will rear their head, the 737 and 787 programs comprise about 60% of our justified enterprise value of the company, so incremental problems on other programs seem unlikely to be as material as the problems already faced.” It looks like the storyline for both the 737 and the 787 is improving.

“Boeing's narrow-body business is bruised after the extended grounding of the 737 MAX, but we anticipate that the structural tailwinds driving narrow-body demand, particularly the development of emerging-market economies, will continue as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Moreover, “We think Boeing’s commercial deliveries will sustainably return to 2018 levels in 2026,” Huey said.

Tags
terms:
StocksTransportationInvesting
US President Joe Biden holds a chip as he speaks before signing an executive order aimed at addressing a global semiconductor shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS
XOMCVXOXY

President Biden Unveils Historic 180 Million Barrel Release from Strategic Petroleum Reserve; Oil Slides

By Martin Baccardax
Cathie Wood ARK Investment Management Lead
INVESTING
COINARKWTSLA

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Into Drug-Discovery, Protein-Testing Firms

By Dan Weil
GMC Hummer EV Lead
TECHNOLOGY
GMFTSLA

GM Aims to One-Up Rivals With a Beast of an Electric Vehicle

By Luc Olinga
4. Advanced Micro Devices
MARKETS
AMDNVDAXXLNX

AMD Stock Slides After Barclays Downgrade, Price Target Cut

By Martin Baccardax
Walgreens Lead
MARKETS
WBA

Walgreens Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Hold

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Slips Ahead of Q1 Deliveries, Extended Shanghai Gigafactory Shutdown

By Martin Baccardax
Photo of a person whispering to another person with text overlay that reads "What Is a Whisper Number?"
W

What Is a Whisper Number? Definition and Example

By TheStreet Staff
How Millennials are Changing Face of Retirement
Sponsored Story

Most Common Questions From New Investors on Investor Apps, Accounts, and Tax Forms

By TurboTax