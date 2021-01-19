TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Aclaris Triples After Progress in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Trial

Aclaris shares tripled after the company reported progress in a Phase 2a clinical trial of ATI-450, an investigational oral drug for rheumatoid arthritis.
Author:
Publish date:

Aclaris Therapeutics  (ACRS) - Get Report shares tripled on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharma reported progress in a trial of a rheumatoid arthritis drug.

Shares of the Malvern, Pa., company closed at $18.83 after trading as high as $19.95. They'd closed at $5.88 on Friday. And their 52-week low is 70 cents, set in the middle of last March.

Aclaris reported positive preliminary top-line results from a Phase 2a clinical trial of ATI-450, an investigational oral MK2 inhibitor, in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

In the trial, 19 subjects received either 50mg of ATI-450 twice daily or placebo in combination with methotrexate for 12 weeks, the company said.

“In this trial, ATI-450 demonstrated durable clinical activity, as defined by a marked and sustained reduction in DAS28-CRP and evaluation of ACR20/50/70 responses over 12 weeks. The mean change from baseline in DAS28-CRP score at week 12 was a 2.0 reduction in the treatment arm compared to a 0.35 increase in the placebo arm.”

Further, “the proportion of subjects with a DAS28-CRP score at week 12 of ≤ 3.2 (low disease activity or remission) was 40% and 0% in the treatment and placebo arms, respectively, and the proportion of subjects with a DAS28-CRP score of < 2.6 (remission) was 20% and 0% in the treatment and placebo arms, respectively,” the company said.

The druge was generally well tolerated. "No serious adverse events were reported and all adverse events were mild to moderate,” Aclaris said.

Aclaris said it expected to submit a full analysis of the Phase 2a data for publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. 

Tags
terms:
BiotechnologyPharmaceuticals
Covid-19: Hong Kong-based TAL Apparel To Launch Masks That Are Effective Even After 100 Washes
INVESTING

U.S. Tops 400,000 Deaths on Trump's Last Full Day as President

saving cash family kids habits parents sh
Sponsored Story

Dependent Tax Deduction: Tax Exemptions and Deductions for Families

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Jumps on Stronger-Than-Expected Subscriber Growth

Make Friends With Dividends
Sponsored Story

Is There a Dividend Tax? Your Guide to Taxes on Dividends

States with the Highest and Lowest Taxes
Sponsored Story

States with the Lowest Taxes and the Highest Taxes

Roku Is Only One of the High Profile IPOs Set to Debut This Week
INVESTING

General Motors, AMC, Roku: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Higher as Yellen Tells Congress to 'Act Big' on Stimulus

Harley Davidson 2021 Bikes Lead
INVESTING

Harley-Davidson, 'Compelling Turnaround,' on Citi Catalyst Watch