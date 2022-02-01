Skip to main content
Here’s Why Crypto Is Drawing Parallels to 2008 Financial Crisis
Here’s Why Crypto Is Drawing Parallels to 2008 Financial Crisis

Hedge Funder Ackman Makes $3.8 Billion on Covid Trades

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman made money on the economy's decline at the beginning of the pandemic and then its rebound later on.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, made $3.85 billion on $204 million of bets at both ends of the pandemic.

The news came from The Wall Street Journal, which cited fund documents and knowledgeable sources.

William Ackman Lead

Ackman Played the Bonds Market

Ackman’s success didn’t come in his usual activity of buying and selling stocks but rather in the bond markets.

In late February 2020, Ackman grasped the seriousness of Covid, so he purchased $27 million of securities that would gain in value if corporate bonds fell, The Journal reported. Pershing Square’s stock positions were falling in sync with the overall market at the time, and Ackman said that the credit position could help compensate for the stock losses.

Several weeks after establishing the holding, Ackman sold it for $2.6 billion, a profit of almost 100 times his investment. The gain resulted from market fears that companies hurt by the pandemic wouldn’t be able to repay their debts.

TheStreet Recommends

Ackman used some of that windfall to lift his holdings in Hilton Worldwide  (HLT) - Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Report, Lowe’s  (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report and Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands  (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report, whose shares were battered by Covid, according to The Journal.

Ackman Saw the Recovery

Fast forward to the end of 2020, when Ackman foresaw the economy pulling out of its funk. He believed consumer spending would explode, leading to major inflation. And he thought that would push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy, The Journal reported. 

He was right on all counts.

Ackman shelled out $177 million for options connected to Treasury bonds that would rise in value if interest rates soared over the next 18 months, according to The Journal. Rates have indeed jumped since then.

And with the Fed increasingly making noise about raising rates, Ackman exited his position last month, earning a profit of $1.25 billion, or more than seven times his investment.

He put most of that profit into shares of Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report, The Journal reported.

How to File Federal Income Taxes for Small Businesses
Sponsored Story

Federal Income Taxes for Small Businesses: How to File

Stay Away From Exxon Mobil Stock Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Earnings
MARKETS
XOMCVX

Exxon Stock Jumps As Oil, Gas Price Surge Powers Q4 Earnings Beat, $10 Billion Share Buyback

Cord-Cutting is Worse Than Ever for Cable Providers like AT&T and Comcast
MARKETS
TDISCA

AT&T To Spin-Off WarnerMedia In $43 Billion Discovery Merger

Buy United Parcel Service for the Dividend
MARKETS
UPS

UPS Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat, Huge Dividend Hike

Burger King Lead
INVESTING
MCDSBUXQSR

Burger King's New Sandwich May Look Familiar to McDonald's Fans

winter clothing retail sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Things to Buy in February

Tom Brady Trade FTX Commercial Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COIN

Tom Brady's Favorite Crypto Firm Sees Its Valuation Jumping to $32B

What Is Odell Beckham Jr.'s Net Worth?
TECHNOLOGY
SQ

Odell Beckham Jr., Personalities' Bet in Bitcoin Goes Wrong