ACI Worldwide, Spotify: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

ACI Worldwide, Tredegar, NetApp, Patterson Cos. and Spotify are five of the top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were wavering Wednesday, one day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both set record highs.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. ACI Worldwide | Percentage Increase 10%

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report climbed after activist investor Starboard Value urged the payments-software maker to pursue a sale. A regulatory filing showed that hedge-fund manager Starboard had raised its stake in ACI to 9%, giving it 10.5 million shares of the company.

2. Tredegar | Percentage Increase 28%

Shares of Tredegar (TG) - Get Report were advancing after the specialty chemicals company declare a special dividend of $200 million, or $5.97 per share, which the company said was a result of cash generation that resulted in cash in excess of debt of $28 million as of Sept. 30, which increased in October.

3. NetApp | Percentage Increase 10%

NetApp (NTAP) - Get Report rose after the enterprise storage company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $1.42 billion, up from $1.37 billion a year ago. The company said billings came to $1.46 billion, an increase of 10% year over year.

4. Patterson Cos. | Percentage Increase 13%

Shares of Patterson Cos. (PDCO) - Get Report climbed after the medical distribution company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations. Net sales increased 9.5% year-over-year to $1.55 billion. Net income came to $54.1 million, or 56 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $33.1 million, or a loss of 35 per share a year ago.

5. Spotify Technology | Percentage Increase 11%

Spotify Technology (SPOT) - Get Report advanced after the audio streaming services company launched "2020 Wrapped," its year-end review of users' favorite artists, songs, genres and podcasts.