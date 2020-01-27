Acceleron Soars in After-Hours Trading on Positive Trial Results for Hypertension Treatment

Acceleron says study of sotatercept reached its primary and secondary endpoints in placebo-controlled drug trial.

Shares Acceleron (XLRN) - Get Report soared in after-hours trading Monday after the company posted positive trial results for a hypertension treatment.

Acceleron said its sotatercept medication achieved its primary and secondary endpoints in a placebo-controlled trial of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Shares rose $35.57, or 67%, to $88.44 in after-hours action. Shares had edged higher in the regular session on a mostly gloomy day for Wall Street bulls that saw markets post their worst declines since early October.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, is a potentially life-threatening condition in which patients have high blood pressure in the arteries that go from the heart to the lungs.

"PAH is a debilitating disease of high unmet medical need, so we’re encouraged by these data that signal that sotatercept could deliver added benefit to patients," Habib Dable, president and chief executive officer of Acceleron said in a statement.

