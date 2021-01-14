TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Acacia Shares Surge On New $4.5 Billion Merger With Cisco

Acacia and Cisco have a new merger agreement worth $4.5 billion after an earlier deal was terminated by a lag in regulatory approval from China.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Acacia Communications  (ACIA) - Get Report shares surged higher Thursday after the optical component maker said it has agreed a new $4.5 billion merger with Cisco Systems  (CSCO) - Get Report after a disagreement linked to regulatory approval from China.

Cisco will pay $115 per share for Acacia, the company said, ending months of wrangling over the 2019 deal aimed at giving Cisco a clearer path into spending linked to 5G network rollouts. Regulators in the U.S., Germany and Austria had cleared the proposed takeover, but a lag in obtaining approval from China before a January 8 deadline caused Acacia to terminate the original deal.

"We maintain our strong conviction in the strategic benefits of joining the Cisco family and believe it will enable us to better support our existing customers, while reaching an expanded footprint of new customers globally," said Acacia CEO Raj Shanmugaraj. "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Cisco and are excited to move forward with the combination which we believe will transform the optical industry, while providing great opportunities for Acacia employees to continue their innovation." 

Acacia shares were marked 31.3% higher in early trading Thursday following the merger agreement to change hands at $113.52 each. Cisco shares, meanwhile, slipped 0.25% to $45.24 each, 

"I am delighted that Cisco and Acacia have decided to come together in this mutual deal," said CEO Chuck Robbins. "We look forward to welcoming Raj and the Acacia team to Cisco to offer our customers world-class coherent optical solutions to power the Internet for the future." 

Even if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election in November, it's unlikely to reduce pressures on Chinese and American cross-border investments, a new report says. Photo: AP
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record as Biden Set to Unveil Massive Spending Package

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Nordstrom Down After Forecast of Sales Drop, Thinner Pretax Margin

Taco Bell Potatoes Lead
INVESTING

Yum Brands Rises on Taco Bell Tie Up With Beyond Meat

Amazon Partner Plug Power's Earnings Miss Target
INVESTING

Plug Power Slides as J.P. Morgan Says It's 'Fully Valued'

Jim Cramer Stock Market Breakdown 12/2
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Johnson & Johnson, Delta, Tesla, Plug Power, Stock Market Thursday

Fitbit Facing Criminal Investigation Over Theft of Trade Secrets -- Report
INVESTING

Fitbit Closes $2.1 Billion Google Merger; DOJ Says Antitrust Probe Continues

BlackRock Lead
INVESTING

BlackRock Reports Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Soars After ARK Investment Files for Space ETF