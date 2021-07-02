Meet Real Money Contributor Stephen Guilfoyle

Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle writes on the stocks and the markets each trading day for Real Money, TheStreet's Premium Site. He is the founder and President of Sarge986 LLC, a family-run trading operation.

An NYSE floor trader for over 30 years, Guilfoyle has served as the Chief Market Economist for Stuart Frankel & Co., the U.S. Economist for Meridian Equity Partners, and as a Vice President in Block Trading and Investment Banking with Credit Suisse over the years.

Guilfoyle earned his nickname serving as an actual sergeant in the US Marine Corps' reserve components and US Army while simultaneously working on Wall Street.

See Guilfoyle's latest stories here:

