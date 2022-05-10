Rite Aid Wants to Help Children Get Medical Care

A political storm over abortion rights in the U.S. has reignited focus on child-care in the country.

At a time when the U.S. Supreme Court may alter a landmark judgment that supports the right of a pregnant woman to undergo an abortion, there is mounting pressure on Republican legislators to support child-care programs for parents.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade ruling, abortion laws will be left exclusively to the states which could trigger immediate abortion bans.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) voiced tough remarks against her political opponents last week.

The ongoing debate has led to wild reactions on social media.

Separately, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also rallied support for children to have access to medical care on the occasion of Mother's Day on May 8.

Clinton tweeted, "To celebrate mothers, we should make sure mothers and their children have health care."

"To celebrate mothers, we should ensure no mother has to watch her children grow up in poverty in the richest nation on the earth," Clinton added in a Twitter thread.

Last month, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) tweeted, that a "corrupt political system" is failing to give the middle class what it needs for child-care.

"This is what a corrupt political system is all about. On issue after issue — from the minimum wage to health care to climate to child care — the working class wants something, nothing happens. But when billionaires and corporations want something? It gets done. Unacceptable," Sanders wrote.

Shutterstock

Rite Aid's Plan for Children at Risk

Drug store chain Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Rite Aid Corporation Report will award $3 million to 34 children’s hospitals through its "Connecting Communities" program to widen healthcare access to children in low-income and at risk communities.

The first round of money will go to different hospitals and their community-based programs in 15 states including New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania and California, the company said.

Medical activities focused on "food insecurity, food distribution and nutrition education" will be a top priority for the retail chain.

“Expanding equitable care doesn’t start in the emergency room. It starts in our neighborhoods,” said Rite Aid Healthy Futures Executive Director Matt DeCamara in a press statement.

"Though the needs are great, so are the opportunities for progress. Children’s hospitals already play a critical role delivering vital medical care, and many of these institutions have developed impactful programs to serve kids, families and communities in ways that extend beyond traditional medical care. Working together, we can ensure everyone has what they need to live longer, healthier lives," added DeCamara.

Rite Aid's efforts will support hospitals part of children's charity Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The non profit helps 10 million children suffering from diseases like diabetes and cancer across the country.

"Children’s hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of our future generations – but they aren’t alone,” said Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals' President and Chief Executive Teri Nestel in a statement.

“With help from generous supporters like Rite Aid Healthy Futures, our member hospitals are empowered to explore further into their communities. We already see how Connecting Communities can serve as a new and innovative way to improve children’s health, inside and outside hospital walls," added Nestel.