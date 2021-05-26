Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps After Surprise Swing to Profit

Abercrombie & Fitch reported a surprise swing to profit. The report included a 45% increase in digital net sales.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after the apparel retailer swung to a fiscal-first-quarter profit and topped analyst estimates.

For the quarter ended May 1 the New Albany, Ohio, company reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.29 a share in the year-earlier period.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a loss of 38 cents a share in the latest period.

Revenue of $781 million exceeded the FactSet consensus estimate of $687.3 million.

At last check Abercrombie shares jumped 12% to $42.51. They've more than doubled year to date.

“We built on the significant progress we made in 2020, registering our best first quarter operating income since 2008," Chief Executive Fran Horowitz said in a statement.

"The first quarter is evidence that our shift to a digitally led global business model is working."

The company reported digital net sales increased 45% from a year earlier, to $403 million, while overall net sales jumped 61%.

The company says it grew sales even as it reduced store space by 1.3 million gross square feet, a 20% decline from first-quarter 2019.

"Momentum has continued into the second quarter across brands, and early reaction to our newest member of the A&F Co. family, Social Tourist, has been amazing," Horowitz said.

"Our solid foundation and strong liquidity position enables us to be on the offense. We remain focused on profitable top-line growth, our ongoing digital evolution and our growth vehicles."