AbbVie Stock Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Q3, Lifted Guidance

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report shares rose after the pharmaceutical titan reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter and lifted earnings guidance for the full year.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend 8%.

The stock recently traded at $113.53, up 3.5%. It had slumped 8% over the past three months through Thursday.

Adjusted profit registered $3.33 a share, up from $2.83 in the year-earlier quarter and besting the estimate of $3.21 derived from a FactSet survey of analysts.

Revenue totaled $14.34 billion, up 11% from a year earlier and beating the FactSet analyst consensus of $14.3 billion.

As for the guidance, AbbVie expects full-year adjusted profit of $12.63 to $12.67 a share, up from its prior forecast of $12.52 to $12.62.

In other AbbVie news Friday it said its depression drug Vraylar hit its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial. And it said it would apply to the Food and Drug Administration to broaden Vraylar’s use.

Earlier this month, AbbVie reported progress in a Phase 3 trial of Rinvoq to treat ankylosing spondylitis, an arthritis condition affecting primarily the spine.

The study evaluated Rinvoq in patients with active AS who had “an inadequate response to biologic [disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug] therapy,” the company said.

“In this study, Rinvoq met its primary endpoint of assessment in SpondyloArthritis International Society 40 response and all ranked secondary endpoints at week 14.

“Significantly more Rinvoq-treated patients achieved ASAS40 response at week 14 compared to placebo (45% versus 18%).”

On Sept. 1, the FDA mandated new heart safety and cancer warnings for Rinvoq and other companies’ JAK inhibitor class of medicines.