AbbVie Reportedly Plans to Sell $5 Billion Women's Drugs Unit

Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report were slightly higher on Tuesday a day after Reuters reported that the drugmaker was in discussions to sell its women's drug portfolio, which is potentially worth about $5 billion.

Shares of the North Chicago, Ill., company were up 0.56% to $110.88 on Tuesday morning.

Reuters reported on Monday that the biopharmaceutical company had initiated talks to sell its women's drug business, which makes the Lo Loestrin Fe birth control pill, in an auction, according to people familiar with the matter.

AbbVie had acquired the business, which Reuters' sources estimated could be worth about $5 billion, when it agreed to buy Allergan Plc (AGN) - Get Report for $63 billion last year. Allergan had previously tried to sell the business in 2018 before abandoning those efforts several months before being acquired by AbbVie.

The talks have generated interest from private equity firms including CVC Capital Partners, the report said, and are being overseen by investment bank Morgan Stanley.

AbbVie's women's drug unit clocks earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $500 million over 12 months, the sources added, and could be valued at about 10 times that.

Last month, AbbVie reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results as the biopharmaceutical company worked to close its acquisition of Botox maker Allergan.

The maker of popular arthritis treatment Humira said it also expects its revenue growth to near 8% on an operational basis.

Last month, TheStreet founder Jim Cramer said AbbVie is a buy because they have two drugs that are selling incredibly well -- Skyrizi and Rinvoq. "They will be able to dodge the biggest patent cliff in history. Humira is going to end up doing $240 billion, that's the largest drug ever. It's got 5% yield and sells eight times earnings," Cramer said.

