August 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Understand the Run in AbbVie Stock
Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Understand the Run in AbbVie Stock
Publish date:

AbbVie Price Target Lifted by Cowen After Imbruvica Patent Defense

'ABBV shares are 'attractive, particularly given the long-term visibility provided by' the successful Imbruvica patent defense, Cowen said.
Author:

AbbVie  (ABBV) - Get Report shares firmed Monday after Cowen analyst Steve Scala lifted his price target on the drug titan to $130 from $120 based on fundamentals.

He kept his rating at outperform.

“We view ABBV shares as attractive, particularly given the long term visibility provided by last week's successful Imbruvica patent challenge defense,” Scala wrote in a commentary. Imbruvica treats lymphoma and leukemia.

“Safety updates to Rinvoq's label are still expected, but we view [the Food and Drug Administration's] protracted review as reassuring.” Rinvoq is one of the company’s rheumatoid arthritis drugs.

If Investors Need a Defensive/Dividend Name, It's AbbVie: Real Money

The analyst raised his 2021 earnings per share estimate by 7 cents a share to $12.64,. That compares to AbbVie’s guidance of $12.52-$12.62. 

TheStreet Recommends

For 2022, he raised his estimate by a dime a share to $14.70. And for 2025 he raised by a nickel to $13.30.

He also lifted his sales estimates in each year through 2025 .

As for profit margin, “We estimate operating margin at 50% in 2021, which is consistent with ABBV guidance, rising to 52.3% in 2022,” Scala said.

“We expect erosion thereafter due to Humira biosimilar competition, but see a recovery in 2025, when we project operating margin at about 49%.” Humira is another rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

AbbVie shares recently traded at $120.01, up 1%. The stock has climbed 12% over the past six months, besting the 2% climb of the S&P 500 index.

AbbVie is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells ABBV? Learn more now.

Tags
terms:
LawPharmaceuticalsHealthRegulation
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Rises to a Record High as FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine

Vivos Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Leaps as FDA Clears Sleep-Apnea Device

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Xeris Jumps on FDA Clearance of Hypoglycemia Treatment

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Stock Slips on Oppenheimer Price Target Cut Ahead of Earnings

Maxim Integrated: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Maxim Stock Rises After China Clears Analog Devices' Acquisition of Chipmaker

senior caregiver wheelchair sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Resources for Caregivers That Can Lighten the Emotional and Financial Burden

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Agrees $2.26 Billion Takeover of Cancer Specialists Trillium Therapeutics

Pfizer vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer Stock Surges After Full FDA Approval for 'Comirnaty' Coronavirus Vaccine