AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report shares firmed Monday after Cowen analyst Steve Scala lifted his price target on the drug titan to $130 from $120 based on fundamentals.

He kept his rating at outperform.

“We view ABBV shares as attractive, particularly given the long term visibility provided by last week's successful Imbruvica patent challenge defense,” Scala wrote in a commentary. Imbruvica treats lymphoma and leukemia.

“Safety updates to Rinvoq's label are still expected, but we view [the Food and Drug Administration's] protracted review as reassuring.” Rinvoq is one of the company’s rheumatoid arthritis drugs.

The analyst raised his 2021 earnings per share estimate by 7 cents a share to $12.64,. That compares to AbbVie’s guidance of $12.52-$12.62.

For 2022, he raised his estimate by a dime a share to $14.70. And for 2025 he raised by a nickel to $13.30.

He also lifted his sales estimates in each year through 2025 .

As for profit margin, “We estimate operating margin at 50% in 2021, which is consistent with ABBV guidance, rising to 52.3% in 2022,” Scala said.

“We expect erosion thereafter due to Humira biosimilar competition, but see a recovery in 2025, when we project operating margin at about 49%.” Humira is another rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

AbbVie shares recently traded at $120.01, up 1%. The stock has climbed 12% over the past six months, besting the 2% climb of the S&P 500 index.

