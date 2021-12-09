Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
AbbVie Shares Rise; Wells Fargo Lauds Growth Prospects

'Our head-to-head analysis suggests that ABBV's ex-Humira business is bigger and growing faster than Eli Lilly,' Wells Fargo says.
AbbVie  (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report shares rose on Thursday after Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal initiated coverage of the pharmaceutical titan at overweight on strong growth prospects.

He also named it a top pick and has a $165 share-price target. 

AbbVie recently traded at $123.54, up 1%. It has climbed 15% year to date, trailing the S&P 500’s 25% gain.

While many investors and analysts are focusing on the loss of exclusivity for AbbVie’s rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, the “strong growth prospects” of the company’s other treatments are “not yet fully appreciated,” Bansal wrote.

“Our head-to-head analysis suggests that ABBV's ex-Humira business is bigger and growing faster than Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company Report but is trading at 15 times estimated 2022 earnings.” That’s more than a 50% discount to Lilly, he said.

AbbVie has industry-leading 20% compound-annualized growth for earnings per share based on 2021-25 estimates for its non-Humira business, Bansal said. 

That’s even after assuming AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis drug comes in 25% below guidance.

Further, “we don’t think the company is getting enough credit for its Allergan Aesthetics business execution,” which includes Botox, the analyst said.

“We think as investors head into 2022, they will start looking beyond 2023 and Humira’s loss of exclusivity.”

Morningstar analyst Damien Conover puts fair value for AbbVie at $108 and assigns it a narrow moat.

“We believe the firm should continue to trade at a lower industry valuation multiple based on U.S. biosimilars launching against immunology drug Humira in 2023,” he wrote Oct. 29. 

That’s “a key factor supporting AbbVie’s narrow (rather than wide) moat rating.”

