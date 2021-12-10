Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Publish date:

AbbVie Has First FDA Approved Blurry Vision Eye Drop

AbbVie's Vuity is the first and only FDA approved treatment for presbyopia.
Author:

AbbVie ABBV eyedrops to treat age-related blurry near vision are now available, with the pharmaceutical company's Vuity being the first treatment on the market for the disorder. 

Vuity 1.25%, the first and only eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat presbyopia, is now available via prescription nationwide. 

"This significant innovation in age-related eye health reflects our commitment to advance vision care and expands our leading portfolio of treatments for eye care providers and their patients," said Jag Dosanjh, Abbvie senior vice president of medical therapeutics. 

The FDA approved the treatment in October following positive results from two phase 3 clinical studies. 

While the stock only showed minimal appreciation on the news, shares were rising 1.4% to $125.86 per share, the company's growth prospects continue a point of strength for AbbVie. 

On Thursday, Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal initiated coverage of the pharmaceutical titan at overweight on strong growth prospects.

He also named it a top pick and has a $165 share-price target.

 While many investors and analysts are focusing on the loss of exclusivity for AbbVie’s rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, the “strong growth prospects” of the company’s other treatments are “not yet fully appreciated,” Bansal wrote.

“Our head-to-head analysis suggests that ABBV's ex-Humira business is bigger and growing faster than Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company Report but is trading at 15 times estimated 2022 earnings.

”That’s more than a 50% discount to Lilly," he said.

