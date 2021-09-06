September 6, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
August Jobs Report Misses Expectations, Adds 235,000 Positions
Publish date:

AbbVie Could Be a Good Defensive Play

The company’s blockbuster drugs all reported sales increases in the latest quarter.
Author:

Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie  (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report is a good defensive play for investors since it generates high profit margins and provides a decent dividend yield of 4.41%, says Real Money's Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle.

The company’s second quarter earnings were good – its adjusted EPS was $3.11, which was a beat, and their revenue generation totaled $13.96 billion, which also beat estimates. AbbVie generated year-over-year earnings growth of 33% on revenue growth of 33.8%.

AbbVie is a long-term hold for Guilfoyle since the pharma behemoth “is in the minority in my pharmaceutical/healthcare portfolio as it has nothing to do with preventing or testing for Covid,” he wrote in a recent Real Money Pro Column. “What AbbVie does is make money, a lot of it in an adjusted sort of way (which counts), and the firm pays shareholders to stick around.”

The company’s blockbuster drugs all reported sales increases – sales of Humira, an arthritis and psoriasis drug, increased 4.8% to $5.07 billion while cancer drug Imbruvica reported an increase of rise 7.2% to $1.38 billion and Botox Therapeutic revenues more than doubled to $603 million. Other drugs such as the global immunology portfolio reported sales of $6.12 billion, up 15.1% and in the U.S. sales where the patent is still in good standing rose by 7.1% to $4.26 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

AbbVie also got good news recently -- the company received a court ruling upholding four patents linked to Imbruvica, which “protects what was almost $1.4 billion in revenue over the past three months and more like $5.3 billion over the past year.

Guilfoyle has a price target of $143 for AbbVie.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

1 bakersfield calif sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Much Money Each State Can Save by Switching to Clean Energy

210826NatGas_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Natural Gas Options Point to Challenging Winter

Feds Now Investigating Boeing's 787 Dreamliner as well as 737 MAX: Report
INVESTING

New Boeing 787 Dreamliners Not Arriving Until Late October

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines Ends COVID-19 Leave Pay for Unvaccinated Staff

Long Lyft, Short Uber' Says This IPO Expert
INVESTING

Lyft, Uber Will Pay Driver Legal Fees Against Texas Abortion Law

15 india Gurgaon, Haryana, India covid vax sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Covid-19 Vaccination Rates in the 30 Largest Countries

Visa Lead
INVESTING

What Will Power NFTs? Probably More NFTs

Match Group Falls on UBS Downgrade to Neutral
INVESTING

S&P 500 Index Adding Ceridian, Brown & Brown and Match Group