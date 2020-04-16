Abbott Labs on Pace to Ship 4 Million New Virus-Antibody Test Kits in April

Abbott Labs is on pace to ship 4 million new virus-antibody tests in April. The test is designed to show whether someone had been infected with covid-19 and whether he or she is now asymptomatic or recovered.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report said Thursday that it’s on pace to send out 4 million of its new coronavirus antibody test kits this month, as experts say thorough testing is necessary to restart the economy.

Beginning in June, the company plans to increase its shipments to 20 million a month, Abbott Chief Executive Robert Ford said during an earnings conference call Thursday, CNBC reports. “It’s clear that the demand for testing is big; it’s not going to go away.”

Once the economy reopens and social-distancing rules are relaxed, there’s a grave danger that another wave of the coronavirus pandemic will strike.

Tests can be most useful to determine who should stay away from others and who can mingle freely, experts say.

Abbott already has introduced three coronavirus tests in the U.S., including the newly released antibody test and a test that has a five-minute turnaround, CNBC reports.

And Ford said it’s working on a fourth test that will be even quicker.

The company is working with CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report to urgently provide the tests beyond hospitals to facilities including urgent-care clinics and nursing homes, Ford said.

He said Abbott is selling the new test for the same price as its flu tests.

Abbott shares recently traded at $96.25, up 5.8%.

They benefited from Thursday’s news of the company’s stronger-than-expected earnings in the first quarter. Profit rose 3.2% and revenue rose 2.5% from a year earlier.

Abbott's shares are up 10% over the past three months.