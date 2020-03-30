Abbott Labs Shares Surge After FDA Approves 'Five Minute' Coronavirus Test

Abbott Laboratories says its portable coronavirus test can detect a positive result in as little as five minutes.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report shares surged higher in pre-market trading Monday after the group said it received emergency U.S. approval for a coronavirus test.

The Food & Drug Administration used its emergency authorization powers to give the okay to Abbott's testing kit, a small, portable unit that can detect positive coronavirus results in at little as five minutes.

President Donald Trump said the FDA was able to approve Abbot's application in just four week, while the Chicago, Illinois-based group said it hopes to it can administer at least 50,000 tests a day once it's able to increase manufacturing of the kits, and plans to deliver some of them as early as this week.

"On Friday, the FDA authorized a new test developed by Abbott Labs that delivers lightning fast results in as little as five minutes," Trump told reporters during a press conference Sunday. "That’s a whole new ballgame. I want to thank Abbott Labs for the incredible work they’ve done. They’ve been working around the clock."

Abbott shares were marked 12.2% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $83.66 each, a move that would wipe out most of the stock's losses since the market's mid-February peak.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus," said COO Robert Ford. "With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots."