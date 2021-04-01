Abbott-Quidel Rapid COVID-19 Test Cleared by FDA

The FDA has given emergency-use authorization to rapid COVID-19 test that works similarly to an at-home pregnancy test.

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency-use authorization to a rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report and Quidel (QDEL) - Get Report.

Customers at retail stores will be able to get the BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test without a prescription, which will make it easy for those with or without symptoms to have them on hand for routine use, Bloomberg News reports.

In addition to retail availability, the FDA’s emergency clearance will enable schools and companies to provide BinaxNOW for self-testing, Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott is the Abbott Park, Ill., health-care giant. Quidel is the San Diego producer of diagnostic solutions including rapid diagnostic tests.

The test, sold in a box of two, “is a swab-collected diagnostic about the size of a credit card that produces results in 15 minutes, using a technology similar to at-home pregnancy screenings,” Bloomberg reported.

Abbott said that users will need to perform only "a minimally invasive nasal swab (not the deep nasopharyngeal swab)."

As for pricing, Abbott said in its statement that the test would be affordable.

"Abbott will begin shipping to major food, drug and mass merchandiser retailers in the coming weeks and [expects] the test to be available through some of their online store websites," it said.

The companies have determined that BinaxNOW yields a positive result at a rate of 84.6% for those showing COVID-19 symptoms, while accurate negative results were determined at a rate of 98.5%, Abbott said.

Abbott noted that the test is more accurate in identifying COVID-19 in those who have “larger amounts of virus in their systems,” Bloomberg said.

At last check Abbott shares were trading 0.4% lower at $119.38. Quidel shares were trading 1.7% higher at $130.14.

