Skip to main content
3 Trends Shaping the Future of Farming, Agriculture, and Land Use
3 Trends Shaping the Future of Farming, Agriculture, and Land Use

AAP Team Lauds Deere Amid High Agriculture Prices

Those prices will likely 'remain at levels that should stimulate both farmer income and ag equipment spending.'
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Action Alerts Plus team Monday (April 25) offered positive comments about agricultural machinery company Deere  (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report and equipment rentals company United Rentals  (URI) - Get United Rentals, Inc. Report.

As for Deere, crop conditions are a problem, the AAP team wrote in a commentary. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, "nearly half (48%) of the winter wheat in Colorado was rated in very poor to poor condition, one-fifth to one-third of the wheat was rated very poor to poor in Kansas (31%), Nebraska (27%), and South Dakota (22%),” the AAP team said.

That “augurs in favor of ag commodity prices remaining at levels that should … stimulate both farmer income and ag equipment spending,” the AAP team said. “We would not be surprised to see a pull-forward in ag equipment spending in coming months should the Fed ‘front-load’ its interest rate hikes.”

Many investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points or more at each of its next two meetings.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Looking at United Rentals, the AAP team cites the strong Architectural Billings Index for March and upbeat comments on non-residential construction from Nucor  (NUE) - Get Nucor Corporation Report and Steel Dynamics  (STLD) - Get Steel Dynamics, Inc. Report.

“We see those comments laying the groundwork for an upbeat outlook when United Rental reports its quarterly results later this week,” the AAP team said.

Construction equipment makers Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report and Terex  (TEX) - Get Terex Corporation Report also report earnings this week. And the AAP team expects their results to indicate strength for United Rentals.

Morningstar analyst Dawit Woldemariam likes United Rentals too.

“We think United Rentals will continue to be one of the top players in the equipment rental industry,” he wrote in a January commentary. “As the industry leader, the company provides customers better equipment availability and reliability than smaller players.”  

Darkened photo of buildings on Wall Street with text overlay that reads "What Are Earnings per Share?"
E

What Are Earnings per Share? Definition, Examples & Limitations

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened image of a candlestick price chart for a security with text overlay that reads "What Is a Support Level?"
S

What Is the Support Level of a Stock? Definition, Example & Explanation

By TheStreet Staff
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
AAPLMSFTGOOGL

Stock Market Today - 4/25: Stocks Close Higher As Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Lower Yields Drive Tech Stock Gains

By Martin Baccardax
Twitter Lead
MARKETS
TWTRTSLA

Elon Musk Wins Twitter Takeover Battle With $44 Billion 'Take Private' Offer

By Martin Baccardax
1. Bill Gates
INVESTING
MSFT

Bogus Bill Gates Video Stirs Up Real Concerns About Deepfakes

By Rob Lenihan
Exxon Fined for Violating Russia Sanctions While Tillerson Was CEO
INVESTING
HESPXDCOP

Exxon Makes Goldman List of Top Oil Stocks

By Dan Weil
Target Costco Walmart Lead JS
INVESTING
COSTTGTWMT

Why Costco and Target Have a Huge Edge Over Walmart

By Daniel Kline
Chinese Media And Scholars React To Trump's Twitter And Facebook Ban With Derision Amid China's Big Tech Crackdown
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRTSLA

Will New Twitter Bring Donald Trump Back Online?

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid