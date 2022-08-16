A Very Popular Band Is Returning to Las Vegas

Get ready to rock out this November on The Strip.

There's no shortage of things to see in Las Vegas, whether you love to gamble, can't get enough of buffets, or enjoy seeing exclusive performances especially created for the glitzy vibe of Sin City.

But as much fun as those things are to do, anything gets old when you've done enough of it, and you'll find yourself in the mood for a change of pace.

Luckily, Las Vegas is an ever-changing wonderland, and has no shortage of new things coming soon for both regular visitors and those brand new to visiting the area.

Naturally, Vegas is getting new food options as well. Donut chain Randy Donuts is expanding to the area, bacon devotees can look forward to Bacon Nation, a 24-hour restaurant celebrating all things pig, and the newly opened Martha Stewart eatery The Bedford, which serves dinner only.

As far as performer residencies go, Vegas is continuing its trend of featuring younger generations of performers. But with Katy Perry's show having no dates booked beyond October, there may be a gap to fill soon. Luckily, a legendary group has just announced that they are coming back to Las Vegas, and its fanbase is sure to be ecstatic about seeing them again.

The Jonas Brothers Return to Park MGM

Fresh off "Remember This" tour, The Jonas Brothers have announced they will be returning to Vegas for an exclusive engagement on Nov. 10, 11, and 12 at Park MGM (VICI) , with a different setlist for each night.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 19 through Ticketmaster. The cost of the tickets has yet to be announced, but tickets started at $45 for their previous Vegas performances, so that's a good indicator that will be the starting price range.

As has been the case with many concert performances in recent years, there will be a presale held for members of the Jonas Brothers fan club on Aug. 16 at 10 am. Citi cardholders will also get first dibs at this time. Members of MGM Rewards will also get early access, beginning Aug. 17 at 10 am.

The group's first Vegas residency was also scheduled to be held at Park MGM in April 2020, but had to be canceled due to covid. The band later played the shows earlier in 2022, playing dates on the June 3, 4, 9, and 11.

Vegas Has Plenty of New Entertainment Coming

If you love Vegas for its live entertainment, there's plenty to look forward to there in the near future. The Jonas Brothers are in good company, joining the likes of Aerosmith, the Who, and Usher as 2022's performers at Park MGM.

Bruno Mars is also planning on opening a venue on the Strip called The Pinky Ring, replacing the Lily Bar & Lounge inside the Bellagio. No date is confirmed yet, but Mars is already a Vegas veteran, having performed shows there both solo and with his band Silk Sonic.

A massive new performance venue called the MSG Sphere is also in the works. Built to hold 17,500 guests, the sphere-shaped building will be covered in 580,000 square feet of LED panels, forming the world's largest LED screen, not to mention creating a pretty incredible space for performers to show off their skills.