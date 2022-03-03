Skip to main content
Fed Chair Says Russia-Ukraine Shows This Problem With Crypto
Fed Chair Says Russia-Ukraine Shows This Problem With Crypto

A Swiss City Sends Bitcoin, Crypto Fans to The Moon

Crypto evangelists and fans hope for wider adoption of cryptocurrencies.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Russian war in Ukraine and the international economic sanctions it is generating have shone a spotlight on the uses of cryptocurrencies. 

If the influx of crypto donations is seen as an important moment in the future acceptance of this industry, observers prefer for the moment to focus on permanent cases than on exceptional situations.

Enter the Swiss city of Lugano. 

This municipality of 62,000 inhabitants announced Wednesday that it will make bitcoin a legal tender. 

This means that it will indeed accept the payment of local taxes in bitcoin and stablecoin tether, as part of a partnership signed with Tether.

"The memorandum of understanding signed between Lugano and Tether will encourage the adoption of blockchain technology a local level and will allow the citizenry to pay taxes and fees for all services in Bitcoin, Tether or stablecoin based on the Swiss franc," the municipality said in a press release in Italian.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged on fiat currencies which aim to keep crypto valuations stable.

"Together, the two partners will work for achieve the shared goal of increasing the city's blockchain capabilities and promoting Lugano as a new hub for the adoption of the blockchain at a European level," the statement said.

Build a Cryptocurrency Payment System

Lugano goes further than cities that often accept bitcoin as a means of paying taxes — it says its goal is to have all businesses using crypto for all transactions.

TheStreet Recommends

It thus joins the nation of El Salvador a an all-crypto, all the time fan, even if the country only authorizes transactions in bitcoin.

"The city aims to allow citizens and businesses to pay taxes, fees, goods and services provided by the public body also in cryptocurrency, accepting only bitcoin, tether, and some Swiss franc-based stablecoins," Lugano said.

The city is planning to put in place a complete cryptocurrency payment system with the necessary infrastructure for local businesses wishing to integrate their existing payment services with bitcoin and stablecoin, it said.

Tether Ltd., the issuer of tether cryptocurrency stablecoins, did not hesitate to share the news on its Twitter account.

"BREAKING NEWS: #Bitcoin, #Tether & the City's LVGA token will become de facto LEGAL TENDER in Lugano," Tether Ltd posted.

Tether created its token, tether, in 2014 as a bridge between traditional banking systems and the nascent crypto market. It calls it a stablecoin, with its value pegged to fiat currencies and 100% backed by corresponding fiat assets, including U.S. dollars and euros and other currencies. 

It's backed by an equal amount in cash, commercial paper, corporate bonds or other stores of wealth designed to protect investors from price swings, which limits volatility.

The announcement of Lugano's legalization of bitcoin and tether unsurprisingly left crypto enthusiasts on social media elated.

"It's more like dreams and desires. Although I always have part of the savings in the form of USDT," posted one user referring to tether.

"If your government tells you not to buy #Bitcoin, buy more," another commented.

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Could Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Send Crypto, Bitcoin Prices Higher?

By Rob Lenihan
Russia Company Pull Out Lead JS
INVESTING
NFLXDISGM

These Are All The Big Companies Pulling Out Of Russia

By Veronika Bondarenko
Elon Musk Joe Biden Lead
INVESTING
TSLAGMRIVN

Did Elon Musk Just Extend an Olive Branch to Joe Biden?

By Tony Owusu
Mickey Mouse is seen at Disneyland.
INVESTING
DISCMCSASEAS

Disney Tries Something New at Disneyland

By Daniel Kline
MWC Barcelona 2021, World's Biggest Mobile Trade Show, Pushed Back To June
INVESTING

This Technology is Set to Disrupt Mobile, and Your Portfolio

By Eric Reed
Royal Caribbean' Wonder of the Seas Ship Lead
INVESTING
RCLCCLNCLH

Royal Caribbean Goes Bigger (Maybe Better) Than Carnival, Norwegian

By Daniel Kline
Las Vegas Lead JS
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Las Vegas' Newest Casino Shows Caesars and MGM How to Mint Money

By Daniel Kline
Jeremy Siegel Lead
RATES AND BONDS

Wharton's Siegel: Fed Shouldn't Hold Back on Rates

By Dan Weil