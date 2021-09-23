A Small-Cap Play on the California Drought

Just because there’s a drought in the West doesn’t mean profits have to dry up.

In an otherwise difficult market for small-cap stocks, Real Money’s Jonathan Heller is looking at a hydro-agro play in the Golden State.

Faced with increased volatility, “we typically see smaller names take punishment first as markets reverse and investors sell lower-quality, riskier names before they sell their larger, more stable holdings,” Heller noted recently in a Real Money piece.

Certainly that’s been the theme this quarter, as large-cap stocks as measured by the Russell 1000 Index are up 4.1% while small-caps as measured by the Russell 2000 Index are down 3.11%.

Heller does have an interesting play he brought to reader’s attention in the piece.



That would be the ever-mysterious agriculture/water rights name JG Boswell BWEL, which owns 150,000 acres (more than 200 square miles) in California and water rights. “The stock hit a milestone of sorts on September 15, closing above $1,000 a share for the first time in seven years,” Heller wrote. “Boswell has been selling off some assets over the past couple years, including its stake in Phytogen to Corteva Inc. (CTVA) - Get Corteva Inc Report, Australian land holdings, and reportedly some water.”

JG Boswell's thinly traded shares are up 71% year to date, and currently yield 1.8%. The company's shares hit an all-time high of $1,190 in July 2014 before entering a long, slow slide. Shares traded below $500 in May of 2020 as investors contemplated the value of the company's water rights.

“It’s been a fairly long and slow climb since [2014], with many opportunities along the way to pick up shares on the cheap,” Heller added. However, “This one is not for the impatient. Volume is extremely low and information is only available via annual reports issued to shareholders only.”