You'll have six options to sail the seven seas.

It’s been a good summer for the cruise industry. The standards imposed by the covid pandemic have loosened, and the main three companies (Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report) have all returned to full sailing, and have even begun adding new ships to their fleet.

It hasn’t all been, uh, smooth sailing, as labor shortages have led to a reduction in capacity in some instances. But overall, things are a lot better than they were a year ago.

It seems Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is in the mood to flex. It recently saw the delivery of the Norwegian Prima, its first new ship since 2019, and part of a class of six new ships planned for the class that will be smaller than many of its competitors, but will offer a more upscale, luxury experience.

And now Norwegian has announced itineraries for the 2024/2025 cruise of one of its lines.

What Ship Line Just Announced New Itineraries?

Regent Seven Seas is one of the many ship lines owned by Norwegian, which acquired the line’s parent company in 2014.

The company recently announced that in the 2024/25 season, it will sail 60 new port-intensive itineraries, 21 more sailings than the cruise line’s 2023-2024 season.

The company has also indicated that it will continue to offer one of its most popular features, namely free, unlimited shore excursions that are included in the booking.

Seven Seas Grandeur will start sailing in July 2024, starting in in Rome and ending in Barcelona, for a total of five voyages.

Seven Seas Splendor kicks off their her Mediterranean season in April 2024 with three Western Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises. New ports of call will include Santander, Spain; Heimaey, Iceland; Djupivogur, Iceland; Måløy, Norway and Calais, France.

Seven Seas Explorer will sail from Alaska in 2024 15, 7-night sailings and 2, 14-night sailings between Seward, Alaska and Vancouver, British Columbia. The ship then relocate to Japan in September with a 63-day Grand Voyage through Asia, for their longest cruise ever.

Seven Seas Voyager will spend the 2024 spring season in the Mediterranean, and will begin and end the season in Lisbon.

Seven Seas Mariner will begin the summer 2024 season in May with sailings in the Caribbean and Panama Canal. The ship then heads to New York City for it’s 83-night Grand Arctic Adventure Grand Voyage.

Seven Seas Navigator visits the Mediterranean in May 2024, with a 10-night voyage starting in Athens, wrapping up in Venice. One 10-night cruise will visit Croatia, Italy, Greece, France, Spain and Monaco. The ship then sails eight Northern Europe voyages, three of which feature Saaremaa, Estonia; Esbjerg, Denmark; Vlissingen, Netherlands; and Calais.

Regent Seven Seas Is Really Doing It Big

Regent also announced that 2025 will see the debut of its line Away in Wonder, an absolutely decadent endeavor which will sail for 150 days -- roughly five months.

The ship will visit five continents and 25 countries in total, visiting a total of 97 ports, with a total of 395 shoreside excursions during the cruise.

It is the longest cruise that Regent Seven Seas has ever offered, and it will depart Miami on January 7, 2025 and wrap up in San Francisco on June 5, following the easternmost edge of South America before making its way through the Pacific Ocean to Australia, Asia, and North America before returning to port.

A five month cruise is quite a lot, but if you’re up for it, don’t forget to pack a lot of changes of clothing.