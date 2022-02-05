A Look Ahead at Valentine's Day Menu Items at Dunkin', Pizza Hut, and More

Applebee's, Dunkin' and California Pizza Kitchen have all launched special V-Day menu items this year.

From heart-shaped pizzas to Applebee's Tipsy Cupid cocktail, Valentine's Day is not just a boon for the chocolate and flower industries. Many fast food chains are now using the day to launch new menu items and market various heart-themed products and promotions.

Sometimes it's cute and cheeky (Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report's Pizza Hut will have its annual Spicy Lover's Pizza) and sometimes it's downright over-the-top (White Castle's idea of a romantic dinner is eight burgers for two people), but there is certainly no shortage of options if gorging on fast food is more your style than a pressure-filled evening out.

Here are some of the Valentine's Day items and specials taking place across the country: (Some of these deals are only available on the big day, while others are offered for a limited time).

Applebee's Smoocho Mucho Sips

Applebees

Saucily dubbed the Smoocho Mucho Sips, Applebee's Valentine's Day offering includes two cocktails for $5 apiece — the Tipsy Cupid (a vodka lemonade with hints of strawberry) and the Date Night Daiquiri (strawberry mango swirled with Bacardi) come in large fishbowl-style glasses and festive colors.

In places where carry-out alcohol is allowed (the pandemic pushed several U.S. cities to loosen its rules), the U.S. Dine Brands Global DIN's-owned chain will also offer the cocktails in the take-out form

White Castle's Love Cube:

White Castle

While White Castle has for years made Feb. 14 its "inCastle" day of $1 burgers, the protracted pandemic pushed it to scrap the event for a dine-in experience once again.

While only $14.99, the White Castle Love Cube will require a strong stomach — the two-person meal comes with eight cheeseburgers, two soft drinks, and two shareable sides like fries and salad.

To take Valentine's Day one step further, the chain also added a strawberry swirl cheesecake to the menu.

Krispy Kreme's Beary Best and Cookie To My Kreme

Krispy Kreme

After candy and chocolate, apparently donuts are the classic sweet treat to share with a loved one on Valentine's Day.

In honor of the holiday, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme, Inc. Report launched not one but four new donuts with a lovey-dovey theme.

While the Beary Best Valentine Doughnut looks like a chocolate teddy bear, Bee Mine Doughnut comes with Strawberries & KREME filling and has a small sugar piece in the form of a bee on top.

For those who like their donuts to taste like other desserts, there is also Cookie To My KREME and My Batter Half Doughnut. All four come in a cute red box with Valentine's Day cards built in.

Heart-Shaped Pizzas From California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen

Pizza is a perennial date night favorite precisely for its customizability.

California Pizza Kitchen CPK found this out fast when what was supposed to be a one-time Valentine's Day promotion became an annual thing by customer demand.

From Feb. 9 to Feb. 14, guests can once again order pizzas from the menu on heart-shaped crispy thin crust. The "Sweet Deal for Two" will turn it into a three-course romantic meal with sides and wine pairings.

Pizza Hut's Spicy Lover's Pizza

Pizza Hut

For those who like things hot, Pizza Hut launched three versions of the new Spicy Lover's Pizza: a Spicy Double Pepperoni, a Spicy Hawaiian Chicken with chicken and pineapple, and a Spicy Veggie with green peppers and mushrooms.

While planned as a permanent menu item, the "lover's" pizza comes just in time for a Valentine's Day date night in.

Dunkin's Pink Velvet Macchiato and Cupid's Choice Donut

Dunkin Donuts

As this list shows, pizza and doughnuts seem to be the key to many people's hearts.

Not to be outdone by a competitor, Dunkin' (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report also launched the Pink Velvet Macchiato and Cupid's Choice Donut duo for Valentine's Day.

The latter brings the taste of coffee to a red velvet cake flavor batter while the former is all about that brownie flavor.

If a doughnut feels too decadent, you can also order the same flavors in drink form as macchiatos.

Tim Hortons' Valen-Tims Cards

Tim Hortons

If you're in Canada, you also have the chance to win 16 printed cards with sayings like "You've Iced Capp-tured Your Heart" and "Muffin Compares To You."

Now in 14 different countries, the Toronto-based coffee-and-doughnuts chain, Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report, brings back particularly fond childhood memories of Sunday brunch and post-hockey practice for Canadians.

To enter, one only has to follow Tim Hortons on Instagram.

KFC's Giant Chicken Pillow

KFC

While not technically edible, KFC's massive chicken sandwich pillow is sure to win over even the coldest heart.

As part of a partnership with PillowPets.com, the chicken chain launched its most popular sandwich in the form of a three-foot-wide cuddle pillow."

For the second year in a row, it is available for pre-order during the Valentine's Day period — but at $99.99, it is not exactly cheap.

"We set a new standard for modern comfort food with the introduction of our KFC Chicken Sandwich last year," Nick Chavez, who heads marketing for KFC, said in a statement. "Now fans can snuggle up with the sandwich they love the most thanks to our KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler."