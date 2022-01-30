A Las Vegas Adult Club Accepts Bitcoin for Lap Dances and Tips

Crazy Horse 3, a Gentlemen's Club, accepts the 'king of cryptocurrencies', a first, a few minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas has a reputation for being a city of craziness. The latest will surely lift the spirits of cryptocurrency fans, still reeling from the market collapse. Crazy Horse 3, one of the city's famous gentlemen's club, now accepts cryptocurrencies for lap dances and tips for entertainers.

Basically, customers can now pay with bitcoin, anonymously.

"Venue Becomes one of the First Strip Clubs in the United States to Welcome the Exchange of the Digital Currency for Adult Entertainment; Providing Tech Savvy Customers with an Added Layer of Privacy and Flexibility," said the club in a statement provided by email by a spokeswoman.

Lindsay Feldman, the publicist, added: "Guests can enjoy all our bustling adult entertainment anonymously and instantly. Crazy Horse 3 has always been at the forefront of the industry and remains committed to offering unique and innovative amenities that elevate the world-class experience that our high-end clientele knows us for.”

Guests or customers scan a QR code, which will allow for a bitcoin payment transaction through their crypto wallet, all without a paper trail, explained the adult entertainment club.

Image source: Daniel Kline.

Crypto Hits the Club

Feldman assured that this payment option will be permanent and not just a temporary hit.

If successful, this initiative could encourage other players in the adult entertainment industry to integrate cryptocurrencies into payment options. Especially since Mastercard and Visa often refuse to handle payments for many entertainment sites for various legal reasons.

Crazy Horse 3, which is open 24/7, is not at its first experience with bitcoin.

The Gentlemen's club has been accepting the "king of cryptocurrencies" since July 2021 for the purchase of champagne packages. This service, which does not only consist of selling bottled alcoholic beverages, generally includes other extras for customers: table reservation, priority access at the entrance, dedicated waiters and additional advantages for VIP.

Crazy Horse 3 hopes that by extending bitcoin as a method of payment for lap dances and tipping, it will be able to attract a new clientele in search of anonymity.

How Does a Strip Club Take Bitcoin?

To make this payment option possible, the adult entertainment club has partnered with infrastructure provider OpenNode, which handles bitcoin purchases via the Lightning network. The lightning network offers an additional layer of confidentiality of the identity of customers and transactions.

Crazy Horse 3 bitcoin roll out includes plans in the near future to accept cryptocurrency for admission, food selections, and craft cocktails.

Bitcoin prices have fallen almost 46% from their November 10 all-time high as of time of writing, according to CoinGecko.